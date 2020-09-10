Left Menu
Saregama inks music licensing deal with ShareChat, Moj

As part of the deal, Saregama will license its catalogue to ShareChat and Moj, allowing over 180 million active users of the two platforms to create their own short video content using the Saregama library, a statement said. The robust music library offers thousands of songs in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri among others, it added.

Music label Saregama on Thursday said it has signed a global licensing deal with homegrown social media platform ShareChat to license its music catalogue. As part of the deal, Saregama will license its catalogue to ShareChat and Moj, allowing over 180 million active users of the two platforms to create their own short video content using the Saregama library, a statement said.

The robust music library offers thousands of songs in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri among others, it added. No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

ShareChat has previously formed a similar alliance with T-Series. Saregama is India's oldest music label and its catalogue spans across genres like film/non-film songs, devotional music, ghazals and Indipop in more than 18 languages.

With this partnership, users would be able to use songs of legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, RD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal and others. "It is great to partner with ShareChat for both their apps. Saregama has a very large library of Hindi and regional music which is just apt for a platform like this where users are so innovatively creating content using music," Vikram Mehra, managing director of Saregama India, said.

Moj made its debut on Play Store on July 1, two days after the Indian government banned 59 apps with Chinese linkages, including TikTok. Since then, the platform has witnessed manifold-jump in downloads and usage. "Music is an integral part of Moj and as we build India's youngest short video platform, we are incredibly excited to partner with Saregama to allow our community of users to create fresh new content alongside their favourite retro music from Saregama," Sharechat Director Berges Y Malu said.

