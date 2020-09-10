Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. confirms it will end enhanced screening for some international passengers

The U.S. government confirmed on Thursday it will end enhanced screening of some international passengers for COVID-19 and drop requirements that travelers coming from the targeted countries arrive at 15 designated U.S. airports, starting Monday. Reuters reported the planned shift Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:52 IST
U.S. confirms it will end enhanced screening for some international passengers

The U.S. government confirmed on Thursday it will end enhanced screening of some international passengers for COVID-19 and drop requirements that travelers coming from the targeted countries arrive at 15 designated U.S. airports, starting Monday.

Reuters reported the planned shift Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement it was removing the requirements because symptom-based screening has limited effectiveness because people with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or only mild symptoms. The administration imposed enhanced screening requirements in February on travelers who had been in China, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, Iran and the Schengen region of Europe, and barred most non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in those locations from coming to the United States.

All of those travelers were required to arrive at 15 U.S. airports including Boston, Chicago O'Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Honolulu, Houston, Atlanta, New York JFK, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington-Dulles, Newark, Seattle and San Francisco. Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines , Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, said members "no longer believe that it makes sense to continue screening at these 15 airports given the extremely low number of passengers identified by the CDC as potentially having a health issue."

A document seen by Reuters said that of 675,000 passengers screened at the 15 airports in the CDC effort, fewer than 15 had been identified as having COVID-19. Those travelers numbered around 6,750 a day as of late August and anyone showing signs of illness or possible exposure was referred for public health assessments.

Last month, Reuters reported that the Trump administration's efforts to require airlines to collect contact tracing information from U.S.-bound international passengers had stalled, citing five people briefed on the matter, and that such a directive is unlikely this year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, tells PTI assignment will be challenging but fun.

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, tells PTI assignment will be challenging but fun....

UK extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange postponed over COVID-19 concerns

The London extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was postponed on Thursday because of concern that one of the lawyers involved might have been exposed to COVID-19. Assange is fighting extradition to the United States wher...

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Japan Consul-General, discusses need to expand bilateral relations

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday had a meeting with Japan Consul-General Michio Harada during which the latter emphasised the need of expanding bilateral relations between India and Japan. Taking to Twitter, Paw...

Bong Joon-Ho to produce immigrant drama 'Sea Frog' for Participant Media

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho has joined Participant Medias immigrant drama Sea Frog as a producer. The project is based on Bongs 2014 production Haemoo, which was South Koreas official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film categor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020