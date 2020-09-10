Left Menu
Development News Edition

Times Internet targets to be USD 1 bn revenue company by 2025

Digital content and services firm Times Internet Limited, which owns platforms like Gaana, MX Player, Dineout, on Thursday said it aims to become a USD 1 billion revenue company by 2025.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:03 IST
Times Internet targets to be USD 1 bn revenue company by 2025
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Digital content and services firm Times Internet Limited, which owns platforms like Gaana, MX Player, Dineout, on Thursday said it aims to become a USD 1 billion revenue company by 2025. The company said its revenue grew 24 percent to Rs 1,625 crore in the financial year 2020.

"We aspire to reach 1 billion Indians and become a USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,300 crore) revenue company by 2025, and we've built the foundation to help us get there," Times Internet Vice-Chairman Satyan Gajwani said in a blog post. Times Internet claimed to have crossed 11 crore daily active users and 55.7 crore monthly active users in FY20, with MX Player accounting for around 20 crore monthly users.

"We continue to be the largest digital platform in India, outside of Google and Facebook. Within our asset base, our music and video platforms (Gaana and MX Player) were fastest growing, with over 75 percent user growth. "Our news platforms grew 31 percent. Across news and entertainment, our non-English audience growth is outpacing English growth by an average 4:1 ratio," Gajwani said.

The company's advertisement revenue grew 22 percent in FY20, while annualized gross merchandise value (GMV) in transacting businesses grew 68 percent, with net revenues growing 75 percent. Revenues for emerging transaction business Qureka grew 8 times, Gradeup 4 times, and Dineout 2.4 times, according to the blog.

"Our entertainment footprint in particular has grown rapidly. Between Gaana and MX, we reach nearly 400 million users every month, spending over 115 billion minutes, across music and long-form video. We will focus on expanding our offerings in gaming and short-form video in the year ahead," Gajwani said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Noida: 2 home guards arrested for donning police uniform, extorting money from people

Two Uttar Pradesh home guards, accused of illegally wearing police uniform and extorting money from people, have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Thursday. A complaint was received at the Beta 2 police station in Great...

Citigroup taps Jane Fraser to succeed Corbat; first woman to head a Wall Street bank

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as the banks chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Globally, female leaders are still a ra...

Steep contraction of GDP raises the risk of reaching Budget forecast

The steep contraction of South Africas Quarter 2 Gross Domestic Product to record levels of 16.4 annualised to 51.2 as a result of COVID-19, raises the risk of reaching the Supplementary Budget forecast of -7.2 growth in 2020. This, the go...

Foreign Ministers of India, Russia discuss cooperation in nuclear, space sectors, agree to work closely in UNSC

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and India held discussions on cooperation in nuclear and space sectors and agreed to work closely in UNSC during Indias forthcoming tenure as non-permanent member, Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020