ESAF Small Finance Bank to organise Fintech Conclave 2020

Kochi, Sept 10 (PTI):ESAF Small Finance Bank has announced its first Fintech Conclave for the country's cutting edge fintech companies which can redefine the future of digital banking with innovative technologies and be a partner in rebuilding India. The conclave, to be held this month, endorses entrepreneurship in the banking sector.

It is open for start-ups, established and growth-phase technology firms, social innovators and entrepreneurs having innovative solutions that align with ESAFs core mission to provide responsive banking services to the underserved and unserved population of India, a bank press release said. Through this conclave, ESAF provides fintech firms a platform to showcase their new digital banking solutions that facilitate last mile financial inclusion.

The competent finalist can eventually become a long term strategic partner of the bank as the co-creator of new financial digital products that will be the latest enhancement to happen in the banking sector. The new normal evolved post the Covid-19 pandemic has given fillip to contactless digital banking and the banking sector is exploring more such solutions that would enhance customer experience and technology-based service delivery.

As the banking sector is exploring new digital avenues with customer satisfaction in the spotlight, the doors are open for fintech entrepreneurs to devise digital products that meet the need. K Paul Thomas, Managing Director and CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank said: "Digital channel is a key component of the banks strategy and over the years it has leveraged digital platforms for all its services.

The bank is now aiming to look beyond this and wants technologically advanced solutions and its extensive application to help customers to build sustainable livelihoods. The Fintech Conclave 2020 would be a platform for such digital entrepreneurs."