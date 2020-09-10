Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mines minister deliberates on road map to make sector more competitive

The proposed reforms include removing the distinction between captive and non-captive mines and developing a transparent National Mineral Index, among others. The government had earlier announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:29 IST
Mines minister deliberates on road map to make sector more competitive
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday reviewed the progress of the sector with officials and deliberated on a road map to make the mining industry more competitive. The mines ministry is proposing reforms to accelerate growth and employment generation in the sector and stimulate overall economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Reviewed the progress of @MinesMinIndia and @CoalMinistry in a meeting with senior officials of Ministries," Joshi tweeted.

"Deliberated on the road map to make the mining sector more yielding and competitive," he added. The proposed reforms include removing the distinction between captive and non-captive mines and developing a transparent National Mineral Index, among others.

The government had earlier announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime. The Centre had said 500 blocks of minerals will be auctioned in the composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime.

Also, a joint auction of bauxite and coal blocks would be done to enhance the aluminium industry's competitiveness. The government had said that the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency and production.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet briefed on progress on transformation of SA heritage landscape

Cabinet has been briefed on the progress made by the consultative task team on the transformation of the countrys heritage landscape.The team, led by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, was to reflect on the current heritage landscap...

Noida: 2 home guards arrested for donning police uniform, extorting money from people

Two Uttar Pradesh home guards, accused of illegally wearing police uniform and extorting money from people, have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Thursday. A complaint was received at the Beta 2 police station in Great...

Citigroup taps Jane Fraser to succeed Corbat; first woman to head a Wall Street bank

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as the banks chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Globally, female leaders are still a ra...

Steep contraction of GDP raises the risk of reaching Budget forecast

The steep contraction of South Africas Quarter 2 Gross Domestic Product to record levels of 16.4 annualised to 51.2 as a result of COVID-19, raises the risk of reaching the Supplementary Budget forecast of -7.2 growth in 2020. This, the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020