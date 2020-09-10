Mines minister deliberates on road map to make sector more competitive

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday reviewed the progress of the sector with officials and deliberated on a road map to make the mining industry more competitive. The mines ministry is proposing reforms to accelerate growth and employment generation in the sector and stimulate overall economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Reviewed the progress of @MinesMinIndia and @CoalMinistry in a meeting with senior officials of Ministries," Joshi tweeted.

"Deliberated on the road map to make the mining sector more yielding and competitive," he added. The proposed reforms include removing the distinction between captive and non-captive mines and developing a transparent National Mineral Index, among others.

The government had earlier announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime. The Centre had said 500 blocks of minerals will be auctioned in the composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime.

Also, a joint auction of bauxite and coal blocks would be done to enhance the aluminium industry's competitiveness. The government had said that the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency and production.