Left Menu
Development News Edition

Route Mobile IPO subscribed more than 4 times on second day of bidding  

The Rs 600-crore public offer of Route Mobile, a cloud communications service provider, received bids for 5,05,09,920 shares as against the total issue size of 1,21,73,912 shares, according to data available with the NSE. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.25 times, that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.04 times, while retail individual investors' portion was subscribed 6.71 times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:19 IST
Route Mobile IPO subscribed more than 4 times on second day of bidding  

Route Mobile's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 4.15 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The Rs 600-crore public offer of Route Mobile, a cloud communications service provider, received bids for 5,05,09,920 shares as against the total issue size of 1,21,73,912 shares, according to data available with the NSE.

The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.25 times, that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.04 times, while retail individual investors' portion was subscribed 6.71 times. The initial public offer comprises of fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 360 crore.

Price range for the offer, which will close on Friday, has been fixed at Rs 345-350 per share. Route Mobile on Tuesday garnered Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds for repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings of the company, acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, purchase of office premises in Mumbai, and general corporate purposes. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services and IDBI Capital Markets and Securities are the managers to the offer.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SAD to take up exclusion of Punjabi from list of official languages of J-K with Centre

The SAD on Thursday said it will take up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah the issue of exclusion of Punjabi from the list of official languages of Jammu Kashmir. The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD will also rais...

Four killed, as many injured in lightning strike in MP

Four persons, including a minor boy, were killed, and four others injured when lightning struck their makeshift house on a field in Madhya Pardeshs Barwani district on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place in the area under Va...

Working virtually? Swap skyrises for ocean views, says Bermuda

When the coronavirus pandemic hit and office workers were asked to work remotely, Abbie Shepherd saw it as an opportunity to swap Londons skyrises for something more exotic.Shepherd, who is chief of staff at Cameo, which sells personalized ...

SIT conducts raids at Shimla, Delhi to arrest fmr Punjab DGP

The Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police on Thursday carried out raids in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to nab former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini who is facing arrest in the&#160;1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. However, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020