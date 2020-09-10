Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zomato raises USD 160 mn in funding from Tiger Global, MacRitchie Investments

In January, Info Edge had informed the stock exchanges about Zomato raising USD 150 million (over Rs 1,065 crore) from existing investor Ant Financial at a pre-money valuation of USD 3 billion. Zomato -- which competes aggressively with Prosus-backed Swiggy in the Indian market -- plans to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2021, its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal told employees on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:24 IST
Zomato raises USD 160 mn in funding from Tiger Global, MacRitchie Investments
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Info Edge on Thursday said its investee company Zomato has raised USD 160 million (about Rs 1,173 crore) in funding from Tiger Global and Temasek Holdings subsidiary MacRitchie Investments, valuing the online food ordering platform at USD 3.3 billion. "Zomato Pvt Ltd has closed a primary fund raise of USD 100 million from Tiger Global Management, LLC (through its investment vehicle Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd and/or any of its affiliates), and USD 60 million from MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings and/or any of its affiliates," Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.

The transaction valued Zomato at a post-money valuation of USD 3.3 billion (exchange rate of Rs 76 per US dollar), it added. "On a fully converted and diluted basis, Infoedge's effective stake in Zomato stand at 22.2 per cent," the filing said.

Comments from Zomato could not be elicited immediately. In January, Info Edge had informed the stock exchanges about Zomato raising USD 150 million (over Rs 1,065 crore) from existing investor Ant Financial at a pre-money valuation of USD 3 billion.

Zomato -- which competes aggressively with Prosus-backed Swiggy in the Indian market -- plans to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2021, its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal told employees on Thursday. In an e-mail to them, accessed by PTI, Goyal said: "Our finance/legal teams are working hard to take us to IPO sometime in the first half of next year." "The value of our business is going up dramatically, all thanks to the hard work and commitment of our team. We hope to create a lot of value for our current employees who have ESOPs sometime in the next year," he added.

The IPO is around the corner and waiting a little longer will result in significantly more value creation for all, he added. On the company's fund raising, Goyal said: "We have raised a lot of money, and today, our cash in the bank (around USD 250 million) is more than ever in our history," and added that Tiger Global, Temasek, Baillie Gifford and Ant Financial have already participated in the company's current round, and there are more big names joining the round.

"...we estimate that our current round will end up with us at USD 600 million (around Rs 4,400 crore) in the bank very soon," he further said noting that this cash would be treated as a "war-chest" for future M&A, and fighting off competition in various areas of the business. The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in the last few years with Zomato and Swiggy competing head-on to grab market share.

Earlier this year, Zomato acquired the Indian business of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal that will give the ride hailing company 9.99 per cent stake in Zomato. Info Edge had said its shareholding in Zomato stood at about 22.71 per cent on fully converted and diluted basis upon closing of the transaction. Interestingly, in May this year, Amazon India threw its hat in the ring and announced the launch of its food delivery operations in select parts of Bengaluru.

The announcement was made at a time when Zomato and Swiggy had announced laying off over 1,600 employees as business was impacted by the COVID-induced lockdown. During this time, Zomato and Swiggy also ventured into the area of grocery delivery. In July, Zomato had said its FY20 revenue jumped over two-fold to USD 394 million (around Rs 2,960 crore) in FY20 from the previous fiscal, while its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) loss was at around Rs 2,200 crore in FY2019-20.

"Moving our business towards profitability was a core focus for us in FY20 and we made significant progress along that journey...In terms of the size of the business, COVID-19 has set us back by a year or so, but a year is only a small blip when one is building a company for the next 100 years," Zomato had said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Eight dead in Colombian protests against police brutality

Eight people were killed in Colombian capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha overnight in protests against police brutality, sparked by a widely-shared video of a man being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by police before later dying. ...

U.S. blacklists four Russia-linked individuals over election interference

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals for trying to influence the U.S. electoral process, said the Treasury Department, which accused Moscow of using a range of methods and actors in an effort tha...

Primary stage of community spread of COVID in Himachal: Health minister

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a primary stage of community spread of COVID-19, Health minister Rajiv Saizal said on Thursday. The number of cases is increasing every day but the states situation is much better than its neighbours, he told ...

At least seven killed as scores of wildfires burn on U.S West Coast

Dozens of extreme wind-driven wildfires swept across U.S. West Coast states on Thursday, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least seven people, state and local authorities said. In the past 48 hours, three people died from a light...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020