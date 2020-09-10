ITI expects to sign Rs 7,796 cr contract soon

State-owned technology firm ITI Ltd on Thursday said it expects to sign a telecom network contract worth Rs 7,796 crore with the Defence Ministry soon. The company was declared lowest bidder for the Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) Phase IV tender in 2017.

"ITI Limited was declared as LI in the 'ASCON Phase IV Project' in the year 2017. In this regard, ASCON working group, Integrated HQ of MoD (Army), has communicated to the Company vide its letter...dated 10th September 2020 that necessary approval for the project has been obtained and the contract is expected to be signed very shortly," it said in a regulatory filing. The project includes civil works for providing the complete infrastructure required at various sites and optical fibre network, the company said in a release.

It also covers the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of telecom equipment like IP/MPLS Routers, Microwave Radio, Satellite Terminals, NMS, Mobile Nodes and Test Equipment. "The value of the bid is approximately Rs 7,796 crore (including taxes)," the filing said.

ASCON is the army's telecom network backbone, implemented in phases along the borders. The network consists of a large number of voice and data switches interconnected with various media types like microwave radio, optical fibre equipment and satellites. ASCON Phase-IV will be a pan-India network spanning different terrains in the northern, north-eastern and western regions.