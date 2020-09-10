Left Menu
Cannot confirm or deny capital transaction deals: RIL

Reliance Industries on Thursday declined to comment on a possible capital transaction which the company said "may or may not be in the works."

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries on Thursday declined to comment on a possible capital transaction which the company said "may or may not be in the works." The company said that it evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis.

The statement comes in the backdrop of recent media reports that Reliance Retail may see a Jio-like stake sale, following the recent deal with Silver Lake Partners. "In light of a high incidence of speculative media queries and incorrect and ex parte media articles relating to purported capital transactions into Reliance Industries or our group companies, we would like to reiterate that as a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours and we cannot confirm or deny any transaction which may or may not be in the works. Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis," Spokesperson of Reliance Industries Limited said in a statement.

The company said that it will continue to make necessary disclosures in compliance with our obligations under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and their agreements with the stock exchanges. "Vide this communication, we appeal to the media to carefully examine any such speculative information and safeguard themselves and their readers, many of whom are individual retail investors, from publishing/recycling unfounded and/or incorrect news," the release further stated. (ANI)

