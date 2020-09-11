Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shanghai shares set for biggest weekly drop in eight on Sino-U.S. tensions

Chinese shares edged lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index on track for its biggest weekly loss in eight on concerns over simmering Sino-U.S. tensions. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 5.8%​ and the CSI300 has risen 11.7%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 13.1%.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:32 IST
Shanghai shares set for biggest weekly drop in eight on Sino-U.S. tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chinese shares edged lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index on track for its biggest weekly loss in eight on concerns over simmering Sino-U.S. tensions. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.21% to 3,228.01. The index has lost 3.8% this week so far, on track for its steepest loss since mid-July. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.15% on Friday and 4.1% for the week. ** The CSI financial sector sub-index fell 0.75%, the consumer staples sector lost 0.14% and real estate firms shed 1.42%. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadline set for Chinese company ByteDance to sell its popular short-video app TikTok's U.S. assets would not be extended. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.27% to 9,709.84, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.42% at 24,416.33. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.11%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.56% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.49%​. ** Defence shares fell after India and China issued a joint statement that they have agreed that both countries' troops must quickly disengage from a border standoff. The National Defense Industry Index declined 1.55%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.57%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8388 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 6.8338. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 5.8%​ and the CSI300 has risen 11.7%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 13.1%. Shanghai stocks have declined 4.94% this month.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 3 policemen attached to police lines for 'misbehaving' with BJP leader

Three policemen including a police station incharge were attached to the police lines for allegedly misbehaving with a BJP district unit president here, a senior officer said. The action was taken against incharge of Dhanari Police Station ...

Continue virtual courts in post-COVID period as digital justice is faster, cheaper: Par panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice in its report submitted on Friday recommended continuation of virtual courts for identified categories of cases even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The panel chaired by senior BJ...

Marksheet became 'pressure sheet' for students and 'prestige sheet' for families, NEP's goal is to remove this pressure: PM.

Marksheet became pressure sheet for students and prestige sheet for families, NEPs goal is to remove this pressure PM....

Senior police officer, 2 others killed in road accident

A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district on Friday. Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020