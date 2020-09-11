Left Menu
Passenger vehicle sales in India increase 14 pc in August: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales in India increased by 14.16 per cent in August to 2,15,916 units as against 1,89,129 units in the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. Scooter sales were, however, down 12.3 per cent at 4,56,848 units as against 5,20,898 units in the same month last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Passenger vehicle sales in India increased by 14.16 percent in August to 2,15,916 units as against 1,89,129 units in the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales also rose 3 percent at 15,59,665 units, as compared to 15,14,196 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales were at 10,32,476 units as against 9,37,486 units in August 2019, up 10.13 percent. Scooter sales were, however, down 12.3 percent at 4,56,848 units as against 5,20,898 units in the same month last year.

