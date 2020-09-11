Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI issues new compliance guidelines for banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued new guidelines for banks to tighten their compliance functions and ensure that chief compliance officers (CCOs) follow the best industry practices as required by supervisory expectations.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 12:59 IST
RBI issues new compliance guidelines for banks
The policy should lay special thrust on building up compliance culture.. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued new guidelines for banks to tighten their compliance functions and ensure that chief compliance officers (CCOs) follow the best industry practices as required by supervisory expectations. Banks currently follow diverse practices in this regard, it said.

"The policy should lay special thrust on building up compliance culture, vetting of the quality of supervisory and regulatory compliance reports to RBI by the top executives, non-executive Chairman and Chairman and Audit Committee of the Board (ACB) as the case may be." The policy should be reviewed at least once a year, said the RBI.

Besides, banks need to have a board-approved compliance policy clearly spelling out its compliance philosophy, expectations on compliance culture taking into account accountability, incentive structure, and effective communication and challenges. In addition, the central bank said the CCO should be appointed for at least three years and the ACB, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer should factor in this requirement while appointing a CCO.

The CCO could also be recruited from the market with age not more than 55 years and overall experience of at least 15 years in the banking or financial services. Of this, a minimum of five years should be in the related management functions, said the RBI. (ANI)

Also Read: RBI Governor says there is considerable room for improvement in banks to avoid frauds.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet against 7 ULFA cadres in Assam police officer’s killing case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a chargesheet against seven ULFA cadres for allegedly killing a police officer during a gunfight in Tinsukia district of Assam two years ago, a spokesperson of the anti-terrorism agency said o...

UP govt reduces cost of COVID-19 test to Rs 1,600

With the price of RTPCR test kits and reagents used for coronavirus testing coming down, the Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the charge for conducting COVID-19 test to Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,500 by all labs including those privately owned....

MLB roundup: Royals' Singer take no-no into 8th, beats Indians

Rookie Brady Singer carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning and Maikel Franco drove in five runs to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals to an 11-1 romp over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Making his ninth career start, Singer 2-4 l...

Border tension: Former ISRO Chief pitches for ramping up India's space assets

Amid tension on the border with China, veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair on Friday said India should ramp up its space assets and enhance coverage of the region to keep pace with the changing times. In an interview to PTI, he said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020