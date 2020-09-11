Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields fall after ECB's Lane warns against complacency

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:11 IST
Euro zone bond yields fall after ECB's Lane warns against complacency

Government bond yields across the euro area fell on Friday, after the European Central Bank's (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said there was no room for complacency as inflation will be persistently low in the coming years. Lane, speaking a day after the ECB left policy unchanged and disappointed markets with a less dovish message than anticipated, added that a strong euro further dampens price pressures.

A new selloff in U.S. tech stocks, showing that risk-appetite in world markets was abating, fuelled demand for safe-haven German bonds. "The tone is dovish overall but there is no major departure from the assessment at the press conference yesterday," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, referring to Lane's comments.

"(Lane) also made his view known before the meeting and doesn’t seem to be in the majority of the GC (governing council) on that front." The ECB can do more if warranted, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, adding that exchange rates matter for monetary policy.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 3.5 basis points to -0.46%, down from a more than one-week high hit the previous session at around -0.42%. Italian bond yields were also broadly lower, with 10-year BTP yields touching a one-week low at 1.036%. The closely-watched Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap narrowed slightly to 149 basis points.

German bonds yields jumped on Thursday, in a sign of disappointment in bond markets that ECB chief Christine Lagarde did not signal more stimulus soon. Negative euro zone inflation and a strong euro that could dampen the economic recovery had triggered expectations of more easing by the ECB in the next few months.

But the ECB’s measured view on the exchange rate and its upgrade to growth forecasts tempered hopes about a further expansion of its emergency bond buying scheme. "Core fixed income markets seem to have become more sensitive to developments in equity markets recently, we have seen a very tight correlation between equities and core bond yields," analysts at UniCredit said in a note.

A fall in U.S. Treasury yields added to downward pressure on euro area bond yields. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after the government sold $23 billion in 30-year bonds to solid demand.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet against 7 ULFA cadres in Assam police officer’s killing case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a chargesheet against seven ULFA cadres for allegedly killing a police officer during a gunfight in Tinsukia district of Assam two years ago, a spokesperson of the anti-terrorism agency said o...

UP govt reduces cost of COVID-19 test to Rs 1,600

With the price of RTPCR test kits and reagents used for coronavirus testing coming down, the Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the charge for conducting COVID-19 test to Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,500 by all labs including those privately owned....

MLB roundup: Royals' Singer take no-no into 8th, beats Indians

Rookie Brady Singer carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning and Maikel Franco drove in five runs to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals to an 11-1 romp over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Making his ninth career start, Singer 2-4 l...

Border tension: Former ISRO Chief pitches for ramping up India's space assets

Amid tension on the border with China, veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair on Friday said India should ramp up its space assets and enhance coverage of the region to keep pace with the changing times. In an interview to PTI, he said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020