Left Menu
Development News Edition

IATA team completes safety audit of PIA

The four-member team, which arrived in Karachi on Saturday night, had started the audit on Monday, Daen newspaper reported. The foreign experts carried out an operational safety audit of different departments of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), including its flight operation, ground handling, flight safety and security and engineering, it said.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:32 IST
IATA team completes safety audit of PIA

A team of the International Air Transport Associations (IATA) has completed an operational safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines' different departments after a plane of the national carrier crashed here on May 22 that killed 97 people on board. The four-member team, which arrived in Karachi on Saturday night, had started the audit on Monday, Daen newspaper reported.

The foreign experts carried out an operational safety audit of different departments of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), including its flight operation, ground handling, flight safety and security and engineering, it said. The team included a Turkish expert, two Englishmen and another European national.

The operational safety audit is carried out every two years, with the last exercise conducted in 2018. Prior to the visit, Albert Tjoeng, assistant director corporate communications — Asia Pacific IATA — said: “Following the accident involving PK8303, we have initiated an operational safety verification audit of the PIA. This is the standard practice after an airline experiences an accident or other serious event.” The PIA's domestic flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on May 22.

The Airbus A320 aircraft had 91 passengers and a crew of eight when it crashed into the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, minutes before its landing. A total of 97 passengers and a girl on the ground were killed in the crash, while two passengers survived. On Monday morning, the foreign team held a meeting and then visited the cargo area of the airport. They also sought the record of the engineering section of the PIA and other relevant documents for audit.

The team spent a busy day on Monday as they visited the airport apron/ramp area where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, the paper said. The team remained at the apron area for more than two hours and carried out an inspection of the loading and unloading process. They also carried out the inspection of different registers and emails containing the record of occurrences.

On Wednesday, the team inspected ground handling and technical ramp..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Micro management of COVID-19 in Srinagar reaps benefits for administration

The micro-management of areas with COVID-19 patients has proved beneficial for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir as the number of containment zones has come down to 32 from 93 in the last 10 days even as the administration has pro-act...

Delhi violence: Court asks police officials to maintain diligence in riots cases

By Sushil Batra A special court in Delhi has granted bail to a man accused in the northeast Delhi violence, and asked senior police officials to sensitize the investigation officers about the importance of diligence to be maintained in all ...

Asian Champions League set to restart after 6-month delay

When the decision was made in 2013 to split the Asian Champions League into east and west geographic zones, it was unthinkable that a team from one half of the continent could book a place in the grand final long before some clubs on the ot...

States obligated to implement Centre's procedures on COVID-19, says SC

New Delhi, Sep 11 PTI The Supreme Court Friday said states are obligated to implement the Centres standard operating procedure SOP on various aspects of COVID-19 including transporting a suspected or confirmed case.&#160; The top court, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020