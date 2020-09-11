Hong Kong shares eke out gains on tech rebound
Hong Kong shares bounced on Friday, as investors snapped up tech stocks hit by this week's sell-off, though the benchmark index ended lower for the week as economic worries and Sino-U.S. tensions continued to weigh on sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 189.77 points or 0.78% at 24,503.31.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:22 IST
Hong Kong shares bounced on Friday, as investors snapped up tech stocks hit by this week's sell-off, though the benchmark index ended lower for the week as economic worries and Sino-U.S. tensions continued to weigh on sentiment.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 189.77 points or 0.78% at 24,503.31. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.71% to 9,752.5. ** Gains were driven by a rebound in tech shares, which have suffered this week following a sell-off in U.S. technology names. The IT sector rose 2.63% on Friday, but ended the week 3.66% lower. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadline set for Chinese company ByteDance to sell its popular short-video app TikTok's U.S. assets would not be extended. U.S. officials have expressed concern that information on those who use the platform could be passed to Beijing. ** Adding to economic concerns, the U.S. Senate on Thursday killed a Republican bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats seeking far more funding prevented it from advancing. ** U.S. weekly jobless claims also remained high last week, and the total number of people who are on unemployment benefits increased to 29.6 million, suggesting a stalling U.S. labour market recovery. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.79% at 3,260.35 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.99% higher. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.74%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8358 per U.S. dollar at 0817 GMT, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.8338.
ALSO READ
Republicans emphasize law and order as Trump wades into Wisconsin protests
FACTBOX-Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Heroes"
Three takeaways from Day Three of the Republican National Convention
Two takeaways from Day Three of the Republican National Convention
FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention