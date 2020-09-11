Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares eke out gains on tech rebound

Hong Kong shares bounced on Friday, as investors snapped up tech stocks hit by this week's sell-off, though the benchmark index ended lower for the week as economic worries and Sino-U.S. tensions continued to weigh on sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 189.77 points or 0.78% at 24,503.31.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:22 IST
Hong Kong shares eke out gains on tech rebound
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong shares bounced on Friday, as investors snapped up tech stocks hit by this week's sell-off, though the benchmark index ended lower for the week as economic worries and Sino-U.S. tensions continued to weigh on sentiment.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 189.77 points or 0.78% at 24,503.31. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.71% to 9,752.5. ** Gains were driven by a rebound in tech shares, which have suffered this week following a sell-off in U.S. technology names. The IT sector rose 2.63% on Friday, but ended the week 3.66% lower. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadline set for Chinese company ByteDance to sell its popular short-video app TikTok's U.S. assets would not be extended. U.S. officials have expressed concern that information on those who use the platform could be passed to Beijing. ** Adding to economic concerns, the U.S. Senate on Thursday killed a Republican bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats seeking far more funding prevented it from advancing. ** U.S. weekly jobless claims also remained high last week, and the total number of people who are on unemployment benefits increased to 29.6 million, suggesting a stalling U.S. labour market recovery. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.79% at 3,260.35 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.99% higher. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.74%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8358 per U.S. dollar at 0817 GMT, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.8338.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces hail net system to protect high-density crops

The scientists of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology SKUAST have introduced the Hail Net System to protect high-density crops in Jammu and Kashmir. The scientists and experts took another developmental step in...

Royals face sub-.500 team as Pirates visit

The American League Central is loaded in 2020, with three teams among the five best records in the AL, and among the top nine in all of baseball. That leaves the rest of the division -- like the Kansas City Royals -- playing a lot of oppone...

Migrants sleeping rough on Lesbos after fire, locals oppose shelter plans

Thousands of migrants remained stranded without shelter on the island of Lesbos for a third day on Friday, sleeping on streets or in fields near Greeces largest refugee camp after a devastating fire burned the facility to the ground.The Mor...

A's visit Rangers, fresh off padding AL West lead

The Oakland Athletics look to lower their magic number in the American League West to single digits on Friday night when they open a three-day, four-game series against the host Texas Rangers. The first-place As 27-15 lengthened their lead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020