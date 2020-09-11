Left Menu
Bengaluru airport opens 10,000 sq ft warehouse

Operated by Cargo Service Center (CSC), the on-airport public bonded warehouse would be under the jurisdiction of theCity Commissionerate, Bengaluru Customs. "The facility will reduce supply chain costs and facilitate trade at India's IT hub and surrounding regions", BIAL, which operates the airport, said a statement on Friday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:38 IST
As part of its vision to make Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) a cargo hub, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) has opened a 10,000 square feet warehouse. Operated by Cargo Service Center (CSC), the on-airport public bonded warehouse would be under the jurisdiction of theCity Commissionerate, Bengaluru Customs.

"The facility will reduce supply chain costs and facilitate trade at India's IT hub and surrounding regions", BIAL, which operates the airport, said a statement on Friday. The warehouse will help re-export of goods, long-term storage of bonded cargo, assist in partial clearances and allow value-added services such as labelling, packing and repacking services, it said.

Due to the presence of IT & BT companies, multinational companies and retail brands, Bengaluru handles a large volume of imports, it was noted. According to the statement, BLR airport processed 99,154 MT of cargo in the first five months between April and August 2020, recording a 92 per cent growth in cargo air traffic movements.

It offers an air cargo terminal with a handling capacity of 570,000 MT. BIAL recently announced the implementation of an air cargo community system to streamline the air logistics supply chain.

