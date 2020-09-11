Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro firms as ECB policymakers calm worries; Norwegian crown shoots up

"But the euro/dollar correction back from 1.1900 after the ECB press conference does indicate that dollar selling may still have reached its limits for now," Halpenny said. In fact, the U.S. currency was poised for a second week of gains, an index which tracks it against major currencies showed .

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:48 IST
FOREX-Euro firms as ECB policymakers calm worries; Norwegian crown shoots up
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The euro rose on Friday as traders noted European Central Bank policymakers' calm approach to the euro's recent appreciation, while the Norwegian crown surged on official forecasts the economy will now contract by less than predicted.

After a press conference on Thursday at which ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank did not target the exchange rate, sources said policymakers had agreed to look through the euro's rise, judging it was broadly in line with economic fundamentals. Any advance higher in the euro may be curtailed, however, by ECB chief economist Philip Lane's warning on Friday that a strong euro will further dampen price pressures.

"When market participants compare the tone of the ECB with the Fed's formal shift to allow greater inflation, the market remains encouraged to sell the dollar," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG. "But the euro/dollar correction back from 1.1900 after the ECB press conference does indicate that dollar selling may still have reached its limits for now," Halpenny said.

In fact, the U.S. currency was poised for a second week of gains, an index which tracks it against major currencies showed . The dollar gained overnight as jitters in U.S. equity markets had investors sticking to safer assets before giving way to allow the euro to shine. The euro was last trading up 0.4% at $1.1863, though it had reached $1.1917 the day before, an eight-day high. Euro/Swiss franc rose 0.3% to 1.0787.

The dollar index was last down 0.2% at 93.12, while dollar/Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 106.20. French asset manager Carmignac aligns with the U.S. dollar bears, said Didier Saint-Georges, a member of Carmignac's strategic investment committee.

"We don't really diverge from what seems to be a consensus view right now that the dollar should weaken. Valuation measures suggest that the dollar is very expensive," Saint-Georges said, emphasizing that the U.S. fiscal deficit "should be a convincing driver of structural dollar weakness." The Norwegian crown rose 0.8% to 9.0075 against the U.S. dollar after the Norwegian statistics bureau now expects the economy to contract by 3.2% this year, less than the 3.9% drop predicted in June.

That prompted Norway to end its temporary relaxation of mortgage lending regulations at the end of September. Against the euro, the crown rose by 0.3% to 10.6855 , though these moves were not enough to offset the falls on the back of oil price declines in the previous sessions.

Markets were looking to U.S. consumer price data due at 1230 GMT for an insight into the recovery and to the challenge facing the Federal Reserve as it looks to lift inflation. Economists polled by Reuters expected inflation to fall to 0.3% month-on-month in August from 0.6% the month before. SEB analysts said there is less focus on inflation because of the Federal Reserve's new, more relaxed stance on its 2% target.

Elsewhere, the pound advanced 0.2% to 1.2832, but sank to a fresh 5-1/2-month low of 92.90 pence versus the euro adding more losses after the heaviest selloffs seen this year sent the pound falling nearly 2% against the euro on Thursday. As the Brexit saga intensifies, sterling was on course for its worst week since March when forex markets were going through a coronavirus-induced turmoil.

The currency may be poised for further losses as time is ticking for the UK to forge a trade deal with the European Union by the end of the year. The Australian dollar rose 0.7% at 0.7305.

In other ECB news, euro zone finance ministers on Friday will begin the process of choosing a successor to executive board member Yves Mersch, whose term comes to an end in December.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard ICG on Friday successfully rescued 24 fishermen stranded at sea off the Bhatkal coast due to strong winds and swell from fishing boat IFB Qamalrul Bhar. After getting distress signal from the boat Thursday evening, IC...

EU boosts 'no-deal' planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate

The European Union stepped up planning for a no-deal Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks.Britain said explicit...

Industrial production declines by 10.4 per cent in July: Govt data.

Industrial production declines by 10.4 per cent in July Govt data....

Kuldeep at top of his game, won't face any confidence issues this time: Hussey

Kuldeep Yadavs underwhelming show let Kolkata Knight Riders down in last years IPL, but the teams chief mentor David Hussey believes that the Indian left-arm wrist spinner is at the top of his game this season and will be a consistent perfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020