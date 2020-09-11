Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU and Lazio Region's partnership to lead to €500m funding in production sectors

The first operation concerns the Framework Agreement for €300m worth of loans to the Region over the next four years, which has already been signed.

EIB | Rome | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:12 IST
EU and Lazio Region's partnership to lead to €500m funding in production sectors
Emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic could also be financed in order to contribute significantly to the economic recovery. Image Credit: Flickr

This wide-ranging collaboration between the bank of the European Union and the Lazio Region will lead to the funding of €500m in all production sectors in the coming years. This is the goal of the agreements already signed or still being finalised that were announced today by Dario Scannapieco, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), and Nicola Zingaretti, President of the Lazio Region, and which are also intended to support the post-COVID-19 recovery.

Multisectoral framework agreement: €300m

The first operation concerns the Framework Agreement for €300m worth of loans to the Region over the next four years, which has already been signed. On the basis of the Agreement, projects aimed at combating climate change, preventing and mitigating risks from hydrogeological instability, improving, building and upgrading public urban and regional infrastructure, and protecting the environment will be eligible under the Regional Multiannual Programme. Emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic could also be financed in order to contribute significantly to the economic recovery.

The loans can have maturities of up to 25 years, with a five-year grace period. In addition to financing operations, this cooperation will also enable the Region to benefit from the EIB's free advisory services and technical assistance. This advisory support is already being provided in the preliminary phase of projects for energy efficiency of public buildings and sustainable mobility.

SMEs and mid-caps: €200m in partnership with banks

A second operation, which is currently being finalised, is based on initial EIB financing to the Region for projects launched by SMEs (up to 250 employees) and mid-caps (250-3 000 employees) in all production sectors, again with a special focus on investment to tackle the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit line will be onlent to companies in the Lazio region active in all economic sectors via three intermediary banks selected by the Region following a public tender: UniCredit, BCC Roma and Banca Popolare di Sondrio. The three banks will double the EIB's €100m to a total of €200m, which will benefit an indicative number of 400 businesses based in the Region. Loan maturities will be 12 years for private firms and 15 years for investments carried out by public-private companies, with a three-year grace period.

EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco said: "Thanks to its collaboration with the Region, the EU bank will be able to truly support citizens and businesses in Lazio at this difficult time in order to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and support the recovery. Regional projects for urban and regional public infrastructure and to protect against hydrogeological instability and environmental damage will be financed, confirming the EIB's role as a climate bank. And thanks to its partnership with the banks present in the region, hundreds of SMEs and mid-caps will also be supported."

President of the Lazio Region Nicola Zingaretti said: "The post-COVID-19 recovery that we are envisioning together with the production sector in our region will come about thanks to important agreements such as this one with the European Investment Bank. The granting of €300m worth of loans on extremely favourable financial terms enables us to provide liquidity and therefore instil confidence and hope in the strategic sectors of our regional economy – to help protect the environment, improve how public services are provided, develop infrastructure and make specific investments in health and civil protection. Phase 3 of Lazio's response to COVID-19 sees the Region bounce back and begin a new investment cycle."

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Aggretsuko Season 4 likely to be out in 2021, what more we know

It is difficult to speculate when Aggretsuko Season 4 will be released. The third season completed on August 27, 2020 with remarkable success and fans are wondering when the fourth season will be out.The release of Aggretsuko Season 4 is no...

Two students, arrested under UAPA, released from Kerala jail after 10 months

Kochi, Sept 11 PTI Two students, arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in November last year for their alleged Maoist links, were released from jail on Friday, two days after a special NIA court granted them bail. The two-- ...

India, China reach a five-point consensus to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ladakh, to 'quickly disengage' troops

India and China have reached a five-point consensus to resolve the four-month-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh agreeing to quickly disengage troops, avoid action that could escalate tensions and take steps to restore peace and tranq...

UPDATE 1-Millions of COVID-19 cases went undetected in India, research paper estimates

Millions of coronavirus cases may have gone undetected in India earlier this year, a research paper estimates, saying that for every confirmed case in May, there were 82 to 130 infections that were not recorded. The paper, published in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020