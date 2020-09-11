UP: Lucknow Metro increases ‘stay time limit’ inside paid area

Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) The 'stay time limit' inside the paid area of Lucknow Metro was increased from 90 minutes to 120 minutes from Friday to provide better experience to commuters, an Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) official said here

“Lucknow Metro has always given priority to the convenience and safety of the passengers. People travelling through Metro Token and Go Smart Card can now use 30 minutes more time in Metro journey than before which will definitely enhance their experience and satisfaction,” Managing Director, UPMRC Kumar Keshav said

The objective behind increasing the time limit is to ensure that the commuters get a smooth, safe and enjoyable travel experience, the UPMRC statement issued here said "Increasing time limit means validity of travelling with tokens and smart card per journey is increased by 30 minutes now. Stay time limit for exiting from the source (same) station is still 20 minutes," it said. "Full vigilance is being exercised in Metro operations during COVID-19. Due to the time taken in thermal scanning and sanitisation or security checks, UPMRC has decided to provide these additional facilities to the passengers." "But if a passenger stays within the paid area of the station premises, or metro system, even beyond the stipulated deadline, then the fine of Rs 10 per hour continues as before," it said.