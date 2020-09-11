Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt constitutes EGoM headed by Defence Minister to oversee OFB's corporatisation

The government has constituted an Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoM) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to oversee the process of corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the defence ministry said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:58 IST
Govt constitutes EGoM headed by Defence Minister to oversee OFB's corporatisation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The government has constituted an Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoM) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to oversee the process of corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the defence ministry said on Friday. As part of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative, the government had announced on May 16 that it would improve the autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance supplies by converting the OFB, which is a subordinate office of the defence ministry, into one or more government-owned corporate entities.

On Friday, the ministry stated that the EGoM will "oversee and guide the entire process (of corporatisation), including transition support and redeployment plan of employees while safeguarding their wages and retirement benefits". Others in the EGoM are Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, the statement said.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievance and Pension Jitendra Singh is also part of the EGoM, the ministry noted. "The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the EGoM include: decision on conversion of OFB into a single defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) or as multiple DPSUs; matters related to various categories of employees, including protection of the salary and pension of the existing employees; financial support that may be provided to the entity/entities to make them economically viable and self-reliant," it stated.

Other issues included in the ToR are: "Grandfathering of orders already being executed by OFB or for which facilities created in OFB; treatment for land assets of OFB." The composition of the EGoM, along with the ToR, has been communicated to the OFB and various employee unions or associations at the "Board/Factory/Unit level" and they have been requested to place their suggestions, issues and concerns relating to the corporatisation of the OFB before the EGoM, the ministry said. It added that it has selected KPMG Advisory Services Private Limited and Khaitan and Company as consultants to the Department of Defence for the corporatisation of the OFB.

The OFB has 41 factories under it to produce ordnance for the country's armed forces.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

The Rolling Stones become first band to top UK album charts over six different decades

Veteran rockers The Rolling Stones topped the British album charts once again on Friday, creating history by becoming the first band to score a number one album across six different decades, the Official Charts Company said. The band, who f...

Centre, States are working in tandem to make India a startup hub: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Indian startup ecosystem has been growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both Centre and state governments are together working towards making the country...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Birthday girl Henderson happy with solid start at ANA InspirationBrooke Henderson plans to celebrate her birthday and a solid start to the ANA Inspiration with a slice of cake after sign...

Three entities sell Amber Enterprises shares worth over Rs 694 cr

Three entities, including a promoter, offloaded Amber Enterprises Ltds shares worth Rs 694 crore through open market transactions on Friday. As per NSEs bulk deal data, promoter of Amber Enterprises, Kartar Singh, offloaded 2.75 lakh shares...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020