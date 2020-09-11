Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tractor sales expected to post 9 pc growth this fiscal on demand pick-up: Report

After initial setbacks due to the pandemic, tractor demand has rebounded with a robust growth in sales volumes in the past few months and the industry may post a 7-9 per cent growth in 2020-21 as against the earlier estimates of 2-4 per cent, according to a report by ratings agency ICRA.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:23 IST
Tractor sales expected to post 9 pc growth this fiscal on demand pick-up: Report

After initial setbacks due to the pandemic, tractor demand has rebounded with a robust growth in sales volumes in the past few months and the industry may post a 7-9 per cent growth in 2020-21 as against the earlier estimates of 2-4 per cent, according to a report by ratings agency ICRA. The earlier 2-4 per cent growth projections were based on the uncertainty regarding the impact of the pandemic on the farming community, it said.

Farm sentiments are expected to remain healthy, aided by healthy farm cash flows across regions and stable crop prices, supported by enhancement government focus on procurement, the agency said. It added that based on the prevailing circumstances, the credit outlook on the sector remains 'Stable'. "ICRA has upwardly revised its industry growth forecast to 7-9 per cent in 2020-21 from an earlier estimate of 2-4 per cent growth which was due to the uncertainty regarding the impact of the pandemic on the farming community," the report said.

According to the rating agency, while uncertainty still continues to exist in relation to the pandemic, the rural agri scenario that matters more for robust tractor demand is supportive of growth. Domestic tractor demand has rebounded in a strong manner after initial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown measures, it said. "We have revised growth estimates based on the favourable rural market conditions. However, one cannot rule out the downside risk emanating from spells of unfavourable rainfall and floods leading to crop damage and supply chain disruption if any," ICRA stated in the report. Tractor volumes plummeted significantly in March and April but have seen a strong recovery since relaxation of lockdowns in May, it added.

The agency said there has been a robust growth in wholesale and retail sales over the past few months. It added that the industry is estimated to have recorded an impressive around 72 per cent growth in wholesale volumes and around 27 per cent jump in retail volumes on a y-o-y basis in August. Overall, the tractor Industry has remained resilient to enforced lockdowns vis-à-vis other automotive segments, it said.

ICRA Vice-President Shamsher Dewan said, "The strong revival in tractor volumes in August 2020 was aided by healthy rabi cash flows across regions and progress of monsoon (in line with forecasts)." He added that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have also been ramping up production levels to stock inventory ahead of the festive season and are gearing up for healthy sales for the rest of the year. As per the report, healthy monsoon precipitation across regions till date, favourable kharif crop outlook, supported by early sowing and seasonally high reservoir levels, among others, support tractor demand.

Besides adequate financing availability has also been supportive, it said. ICRA Assistant Vice-President Rohan Kanwar Gupta said, "We have revised growth estimates based on the favourable rural market conditions. However, one cannot rule out the downside risk emanating from spells of unfavorable rainfall and floods leading to crop damage and supply chain disruption." He added that based on the prevailing circumstances, the credit outlook on the sector remains 'Stable'..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Six killed in Burundi gun attack, weeks after similar incident

Unidentified attackers shot and killed six people in northern Burundi, an official said on Friday, weeks after a similar attack was reported in a southern province. The group launched the attack in Kayanza province on Thursday night from th...

Grizzlies hire Sonia Raman as assistant coach

The Memphis Grizzlies announced the hiring of assistant coach Sonia Raman on Friday. Raman joins the NBA ranks after 12 seasons 2008-20 as the head womens basketball coach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she led the Engi...

Drugs case: Siddaramaiah accuses of BJP trying to protect its leaders and defaming opposition leaders

Terming the Karnataka governments handling of the drugs case as an evil attempt to divert public attention from COVID-19 and flood mismanagement, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the ruling BJP of trying to protect its ow...

2 held for thrashing man in southwest Delhi

Police have arrested two men who allegedly thrashed a 28-year old man who had annoyed them with his honking in an effort to move a cow to make way for his vehicle, police said on Friday. The two accused, Gaurav 24 and Ashish 25, were dru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020