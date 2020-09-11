Left Menu
Puravankara posts Rs 17 cr loss for Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:38 IST
Puravankara posts Rs 17 cr loss for Jun quarter

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 16.93 crore for the June 2020 quarter, owing to lower sales and construction activities due to the coronavirus pandemic

It had posted a net profit of Rs 44 crore in the year-ago period

Total income declined to Rs 190.53 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 645.55 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

