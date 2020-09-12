Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amulya Mica Ropes in Harbhajan Singh to Launch Imperial Premium Laminates Collection

Gandhidham, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Amulya Mica, a leading manufacturer of Decorative Laminates, Plywood and PVC boards roped in Harbhajan Singh to launch their Imperial Premium Laminate Collection.

PTI | Gujarat | Updated: 12-09-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 10:48 IST
Amulya Mica Ropes in Harbhajan Singh to Launch Imperial Premium Laminates Collection

Gandhidham, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Amulya Mica, a leading manufacturer of Decorative Laminates, Plywood and PVC boards roped in Harbhajan Singh to launch their Imperial Premium Laminate Collection. The event will be an online launch on 20th September 2020 at 11:30 Hrs in association with Ply reporter & Surfaces Reporter. Speaking on the association with Harbhajan Singh Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, MD Amulya Mica said that Imperial Premium Laminate collection is very exclusive and is meant for the people who have fine taste and have arrived in life. Amulya Mica found Mr. Harbhajan Singh a perfect match to associate the Imperial Premium Laminate collection with him.

Speaking on the product Mr. Harbhajan Singh stated Imperial Premium Laminate collection is the most Innovative & Finest 1.25 MM range of Amulya Mica. It offers a wide and diverse range of colours, grain patterns and structures. Every Veneer laminate is inspired by natural veneer and is an almost exact replica of that veneer class. Amulya Mica, a brand owned by Purbanchal Laminate Pvt Ltd, a MSME based at Gandhidham, a 15 years old company, has been a success story of single man’s dedication and desire to make a footing in the world of big Players. Purbanchal Group of companies manufacture and markets majority of the products needed for interior decoration of home, office, commercial establishments, etc. The Range includes, Laminates, Doors, Cladding, WPC, PVC Laminate to name a few besides Plywood.

To know more about the Imperial Premium Laminate Catalogue, a special preview is being organised for select customers and members of the Press, on Sunday, 20th September’20 at 11:30 hrs onwards. Launch of Imperial Premium Laminate Catalogue over web, will be as innovative as the catalogue. Mr. Harbhajan Singh, well known Indian Cricketer popularly known by names such as Bhajju Pa, Turbanator, who is incidentally Amulya Mica's customer also, has consented to be the chief guest and unveil Amulya Mica Imperial Premium Laminate Collection. Visit: www.amulyamica.com to register for the event.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Harbhajan Singh to Launch Imperial Premium Laminates Collection PWR PWR.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Raj: 2 Army officers killed in accident on Bikaner-Jaipur highway

Two Army officers were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Bikaner district on Saturday, police said. Two soldiers injured in the incident are being treated ...

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in July, buys USD 15.973 bn

The Reserve Bank continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in July after it purchased USD 15.973 billion on a net basis from the spot market, according to its monthly bulletin. In the month, the central bank bought USD 16.903 billi...

We need to strengthen poor to end poverty: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for strengthening the poor in order to remove poverty. He said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY is aimed at empowering the poor.Modi was speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.7...

Long-awaited Afghan-Taliban peace talks begin in Qatar

The Afghanistan peace talks between representatives of the countrys government and the Taliban militant group began in Doha on Saturday.The long-awaited peace negotiations are being held in the Qatari capital and follow a U.S. withdrawal ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020