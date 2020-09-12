Left Menu
Development News Edition

International passengers can opt for COVID-19 test, waiting lounge at Delhi airport for Rs 5,000

Delhi airport on Saturday started its on-arrival COVID-19 testing facility wherein an international passenger can pay Rs 5,000 to avail a RT-PCR test and also use the waiting lounge, said senior officials of its operator DIAL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:09 IST
International passengers can opt for COVID-19 test, waiting lounge at Delhi airport for Rs 5,000
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Delhi airport on Saturday started its on-arrival COVID-19 testing facility wherein an international passenger can pay Rs 5,000 to avail an RT-PCR test and also use the waiting lounge, said senior officials of its operator DIAL. The Civil Aviation Ministry had on September 2 said that international passengers, who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India, will have the option of getting themselves tested for COVID-19 at the entry airports. Passengers who opt for the test will have to wait in a specified lounge in the airport or a designated hotel in the city till their results come, the ministry noted. If found negative, they will be exempted from mandatory institutional quarantine and can take the connecting flight.

"The COVID-19 test at the airport will cost Rs 2,400. The waiting lounge charges are Rs 2,600," said an official of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Results of the RT-PCR test will be declared within 4-6 hours after collecting the sample, the official noted. Currently, the specified waiting lounge established at the Delhi airport has a capacity to handle 100 passengers at a time, said another DIAL official. All seats have been arranged in the waiting lounge keeping in mind the social distancing criteria.

"This capacity can easily be expanded whenever the number of arriving international passengers rise," the official stated. Currently, the Delhi airport handles 7,000-8,000 arriving international passengers per day, the official noted.

The DIAL started the COVID-19 testing facility on Saturday at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3 in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre. In a statement, the DIAL said passengers will have to provide their name, contact details, and valid identity proof in their online application for the COVID-19 test at the Delhi airport.

"They will also have an option to modify the slot in case they are not able to reach at the scheduled appointment time. Besides, passengers belonging to the same family can book a single slot all together online," the press release stated. As per the government rules, all arriving international passengers have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine.

However, if an arriving international passenger has a COVID-negative certificate from an RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey, he or she is exempted from mandatory institutional quarantine. In case an arriving international passenger - who has to take a connecting domestic flight - does not have such a COVID-negative certificate, he or she has the option of getting himself or herself tested at the COVID-19 testing facility of the entry airport. If the result is negative, the passenger will be allowed to go and board his or her connecting domestic flight. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh team need to quarantine for one week in Sri Lanka, says BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Saturday said that Bangladesh team will be quarantined for a week on reaching Sri Lanka for the three-match Test series. In our last communication with them, SLC told us that we have ...

France: Yellow vest protests relaunched after virus hiatus

Activists relaunched Frances yellow vest movement Saturday after the disruptive demonstrations against Emmanuel Macrons presidency and perceived elitism tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic. Paris police said that more than 120 peopl...

Manoj Bajpayee starts dubbing for 'The Family Man' season two

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has started dubbing for the much-awaited second season of his critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man. The 51-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of intelligence officer Srikant in the A...

Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

A change in the weather with winds easing and humidity rising have helped firefighters battling massive blazes in Oregon that have taken a deadly toll from one end of the state to the other. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that dozens of peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020