Johnson's Baby introduces new range of baby care products

Johnson's Baby on Saturday said it has launched a new range of baby care products as it has seen a significant growth in demand in the Indian market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:18 IST
Johnson's Baby on Saturday said it has launched a new range of baby care products as it has seen a significant growth in demand in the Indian market. The new range of products comprises wash, lotion, cream and oil and is available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, FirstCry and Nykaa, Johnson's Baby said in a statement. 'Cottontouch' range of products will be available in retail stores in a few weeks, the company said.

"This unique launch during these unprecedented times is an effort to address the increasing demand for efficacious products, based on science from trustworthy baby care brands in India," it said. The company stated that Cottontouch is an innovative range and is the world’s first in baby care products that are infused with natural cotton and formulated for zero irritation.

Commenting on the development Johnson & Johnson Consumer Division, India VP Marketing Manoj Gadgil said, "We have seen the demand for baby care significantly growing in the Indian market, even during lockdown phase and the ask from moms for the highest standard of safety in these times has inspired us to launch this product. "We are hoping to reach out to as many parents possible through the e-commerce route and help them make their journey of parenthood more joyous." PTI KRH MR.

