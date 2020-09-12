Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFSCA inks MoU with India Gold Policy Centre of IIMA

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), IGPC-IIMA will take a top-down approach by setting the broader vision, developing success strategies and creating the operating guidelines for the seamless functioning of the bullion exchange, according to a statement. "We are glad to have such sectoral expertise within institutions like IIMA when we are looking at a project with a vision that has global reach.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:26 IST
IFSCA inks MoU with India Gold Policy Centre of IIMA
"We are glad to have such sectoral expertise within institutions like IIMA when we are looking at a project with a vision that has a global reach. We are excited about this initiative and looking forward to a fruitful engagement,” IFSCA Chairperson Injeti Srinivas said. Image Credit: Pixabay

International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) and India Gold Policy Centre (IGPC) - IIMA signed an agreement on Saturday to provide expertise to facilitate the establishment of International Bullion Exchange (IBE) in India. Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), IGPC-IIMA will take a top-down approach by setting the broader vision, developing success strategies and creating the operating guidelines for the seamless functioning of the bullion exchange, according to a statement.

"We are glad to have such sectoral expertise within institutions like IIMA when we are looking at a project with a vision that has a global reach. We are excited about this initiative and looking forward to a fruitful engagement," IFSCA Chairperson Injeti Srinivas said. The IFSCA has been set up by the government to regulate all financial services in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in the country.

The IBE is intended to strike an equilibrium in order to reduce the market inefficiencies that currently exist in the Indian bullion trade, thus this move would go on to integrate precious metals trade with financial markets, and create a transparent platform for bullion trading, Srinivas added. "India's share of global gold consumption is about 20 to 25 per cent. However, even after two decades of the gold market opening up, we still do not have an infrastructure that connects India to the rest of the world. Price discovery and transparency are fundamental to a well-functioning market that can operate at scale. "Creating a market that is connected to the rest of the world is an answer to most of the challenges that gold is said to bring to the economy. IBE is expected to facilitate market development through a higher degree of compliance, traceability, and product innovation," IGPC-IIMA Chairperson Arvind Sahay said.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Students with high temperature but not COVID positive will be allowed to take NEET exam: Official

After making arrangements for smooth conduct of the NEET examination, the Odisha government on Saturday made it clear that the candidates having high temperature and certain symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to tak...

MP: Man kills two sons before hanging himself

A 27-year-old man on Saturday allegedly throttled his two sons before ending his life near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The deceased Bhura Singh Pusam was probably upset because his wife refused to go with him to his house in Kachha...

Belarus police detain dozens of protesters at anti-government rally

Police detained at least 46 protesters on Saturday as thousands of people gathered in the Belarus capital Minsk demanding the release of a jailed opposition leader, the latest in a wave of mass protests following a disputed election.Maria K...

Motor racing-Fifth on the grid is more than Ferrari expected, says Leclerc

Charles Leclerc qualified fifth for Ferraris 1,000th Formula One world championship race on Saturday and said it was more than he could have expected.The sports most successful team, who have made history with the likes of Niki Lauda and Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020