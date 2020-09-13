Left Menu
Development News Edition

FPIs turn net sellers in September, pull out Rs 2,038 cr so far

Citing the reasons, Srivastava said the sharp slowdown in the Indian economy during the quarter ended June 2020 dented investor sentiments and FPIs preferred to stay on the sidelines also because of weak global cues and rising border tension between India and China. The recent net outflows could also be attributed to profit-booking by FPIs on the back of surge in the Indian equity markets, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 15:47 IST
FPIs turn net sellers in September, pull out Rs 2,038 cr so far

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) turned net sellers in Indian markets by pulling out Rs 2,038 crore so far in September as participants turned cautious in view of rising Indo-China tensions and weak global cues. According to the depositories data, a net Rs 3,510 crore was withdrawn from equities, while Rs 1,472 crore was pumped into debts by FPIs between September 1-11.

FPIs were net buyers for three consecutive months -- June to August. They invested Rs 46,532 crore in August, Rs 3,301 crore in July and Rs 24,053 crore in June on a net basis.

"FPIs adopted a cautious stance towards investing in the Indian equity markets since the beginning of September," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, noted. Citing the reasons, Srivastava said the sharp slowdown in the Indian economy during the quarter ended June 2020 dented investor sentiments and FPIs preferred to stay on the sidelines also because of weak global cues and rising border tension between India and China.

The recent net outflows could also be attributed to profit-booking by FPIs on the back of surge in the Indian equity markets, he added. Regarding investment in the debt segment, Srivastava noted that amidst aggressive bond buying by the US Fed, the yields there have come down which could be one of the reasons for FPIs to look for other attractive investment destinations like Indian debt markets that could potentially offer better returns.

However, relatively lesser quantum of net inflows also indicates that FPIs are yet to gain a relatively high level of conviction on the Indian debt markets to invest substantially, he added. Going forward, "on the domestic front, the challenges with respect to rising COVID-19 cases and recovery of economic growth remains and escalation of tension between India and China at the border may not augur well for the markets," Srivastava said.

He further noted that on the global front, rising COVID-19 infection and tension between US and China could turn investors risk averse if the scenario demands..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iran executes man whose case drew international attention

Iranian state TV on Saturday reported that the countrys authorities executed a wrestler for allegedly murdering a man, after President Donald Trump asked for the 27-year-old condemned mans life to be spared. State TV quoted the chief justic...

James Rodriguez hoping of more big signings at Everton

Colombian star James Rodriguez has said that he is hopeful of Everton signing few more big names going ahead into the 2020-21 season. James had joind Everton earlier this week from Real Madrid. As a result, the playmaker has not reunited wi...

I-League: Akbar Khan hopes to follow in brother Imran's footsteps on Neroca return

In February this year, Neroca FC set the Imphal Derby on fire as they registered a 5-0 win over city rivals TRAU FC in front of 34,971 spectators at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. Among the chief architects of the win was midfielder Imran Khan ...

Turkey's Oruc Reis survey vessel back near southern shore, ship tracker shows

Turkeys seismic research vessel Oruc Reis returned to waters near the southern province of Antalya on Sunday, Refinitiv data showed, a move Greece said was a positive first step in easing tensions over offshore natural resources.NATO member...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020