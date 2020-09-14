Palladium, a luxury and lifestyle destination unveils special installation "The Elixir of Life"

Left Menu
Palladium, the country's leading luxury and lifestyle destination unveils special installation - "The Elixir of Life" which transforms the Palladium into a canvas of positivity and good vibes.

'The Elixir of Life' at Palladium. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Palladium, the country's leading luxury and lifestyle destination unveils special installation - "The Elixir of Life" which transforms the Palladium into a canvas of positivity and good vibes. The Elixir of Life is a majestic 36-foot-tall Mirror and Crystal Marvel that embodies values of Perfection, Change, Strength and Illumination of oneself.

Inspired by the concept of new beginnings and hope for a better tomorrow, The Elixir of Life designed by Elementa Designs, further stands for growth, courage, adaptability and strength. Pushing the envelope and blurring the line between retail and aesthetics, Palladium has sustained its endeavour to patronize and curate pioneering art initiatives. However, this time the destination mall has decided to dip its creative brush into the palette of hope and positivity. The mall has collaborated with renowned experiential design firm Elementa Designs to create this breath-taking installation that sends out a powerful message of hope to the world at large.

"The Elixir of Life" installation has three major components - the clouds, the ripples & the dragon flies, each symbolizing growth that begins with one self. Clouds of metal mesh with over 40000 hanging crystals & 100 Reflective Butterflies depict the rains that descend down a sparkling glittery fashion. The Oasis: base inspired from water ripples is a mirror mosaic mandala representing the microcosm of the universe that breathes life back to all life form. The Messengers of Wisdom: 3 dreamy Dragonflies, that signify spirituality, evolution, growth and adaptability, made from thousands of small mirror pieces spread their colourful, iridescent wings 20 feet high.

From hosting bespoke art events to larger than life thematic installations, Palladium has always lead the way when it comes to the public art and decor landscape in the city. This festive season, soak in the good vibes and enjoy lights and all things bright at Palladium. Besides top brands to shop from, Palladium has also adopted break through sanitization measures for its customers.

They have set up stringent protocols to limit the number of customers at retail stores, restrooms, and elevators and implemented globally -accepted safety features such as a crowd density control system at mall entry, UV Scanning Systems at mall entry points for handbags, UV Boxes for sanitizing shopping bags, and sanitization mats at mall entry points for sanitising footwear. Wearing of masks, temperature checks at the mall entrances, social distancing using floor markers and sanitizers at strategic locations are strongly enforced across the malls. They have also set up an isolation room for any contingencies.

"Palladium as a destination always offers something special and engaging for our customers. During this unusual time, we want to amplify the customer experience, and are incessantly working towards creating relevant offerings. We believe this art installation will inspire and enliven the spirits of visitors," said Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), The Phoenix Mills Limited, while commenting on the brand Palladium and its offerings. "With the current situation this particular installation will instil hope, gratitude and positivity in our guests and reinforce the importance of nature. We hope to delight our consumers this festive season as a 360 degree one stop shop-fashion, food and festivity," Rajendra Kalkar added.

Palladium, India's sole lifestyle destination strategically located at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai personifies refined elegance, letting shoppers soak in the myriad retail offerings, restaurants, cafes, spas and more! Palladium has redefined the experience of shopping for the high street and luxury labels as well as fine dining and entertainment options for the uber cool consumer all under one roof. Palladium is a part of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., India's premier retail led, the mixed-used development company, which is promoted by Atul Ruia, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

