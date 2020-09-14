Sep 14, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on September 11, 2020

Money Market Operations as on September 11, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 271,314.98 3.18 1.00-5.30 I. Call Money 11,874.25 3.41 1.50-4.05 II. Triparty Repo 163,496.00 3.20 2.80-3.25 III. Market Repo 95,845.73 3.13 1.00-3.35 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 99.00 5.30 5.30-5.30 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 57.05 3.30 2.20-3.50 II. Term Money@@ 20.00 - 3.50-3.50 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 100.00 2.00 2.00-2.00 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days)Maturity Date mount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo&& Fri, 11/09/2020 56 Fri, 06/11/2020 1,000.00 4.00 (ii) Reverse Repo Fri, 11/09/2020 3 Mon, 14/09/2020 630,509.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - 3. MSF Fri, 11/09/2020 3 Mon, 14/09/2020 0.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -629,509.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo&& (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D.Standing Liquidity Facility(SLF)Availed from RBI 35,954.91 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 273,971.91 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)] -355,537.09 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 11/09/2020 434,586.76 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 11/09/2020 426,944.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 11/09/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 28/08/2020 586,225.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction. .

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. . @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. .

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI. . & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020. .

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015. . * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. .

&& As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/288 dated September 04, 2020.