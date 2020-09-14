Left Menu
Facebook India appoints former Ola executive Arun Srinivas as Head for Global Business Group

Facebook is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever before as we navigate COVID-19 and the economic crisis, Facebook India Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions Sandeep Bhushan said. "Large businesses and agencies play a crucial role in the country's digital economy and are critical to driving ecosystem standards for media,” he added.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Social media giant Facebook on Monday said it has appointed former Ola executive Arun Srinivas as the Director of Global Business Group in India. In this role, Srinivas will lead the strategy and delivery of the India Marketing Solutions charter that is focused on large advertisers and agencies, a statement said. He will spearhead the company's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands, agencies, and partners to drive Facebook's revenue growth in key channels in India, and partner the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by businesses, it added. Srinivas will have the company's key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting into him, the statement said.

Srinivas comes with 24 years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles at companies including Ola, Unilever and Reebok. He also had a stint at investment firm WestBridge Capital Partners where he led the consumer vertical. His last assignment was with Ola as the ride hailing company's chief operating officer and global chief marketing officer (CMO). Facebook is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever before as we navigate COVID-19 and the economic crisis, Facebook India Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions Sandeep Bhushan said.

"Large businesses and agencies play a crucial role in the country's digital economy and are critical to driving ecosystem standards for media," he added. Bhushan welcomed Srinivas to lead the "the mandate to shape the role the Facebook family apps can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic recovery, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country."

