Adani Green shares locked in upper circuit, m-cap nears Rs 1 lakh crore

Shares of Adani Green Energy hit a fresh record high on Monday and were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 638.85 per unit in the afternoon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:36 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Adani Green Energy hit a fresh record high on Monday and were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 638.85 per unit in the afternoon. It recently reported a total income of Rs 878 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up by 30 per cent from Rs 675 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

At 1:15 pm, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 99,917 crore to near the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, according to BSE data. "The growing domestic and international demand for cleaner and greener technology, has accelerated the green energy transition in the country and we are prepared to lead this change," said Chairman Gautam Adani.

"This quarter, we have cemented our place in the global renewable space by winning the world's largest solar bid. With this, we have been ranked as the largest solar power developer in the world by Mercom Capital." Adani Green Energy has 14 gigawatts of operating, in-construction and awarded wind and solar parks, making it the largest solar energy company in the world. (ANI)

