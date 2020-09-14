Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks end higher on fresh vaccine hopes; all eyes on Fed meeting

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Monday tracking a global rally on fresh coronavirus vaccine hopes, while investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week for monetary policy outlook cues in the world's largest economy.

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Monday tracking a global rally on fresh coronavirus vaccine hopes, while investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week for monetary policy outlook cues in the world's largest economy. ** AstraZeneca said on the weekend it has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs.

** Governments around the world are desperate for a vaccine to help end the pandemic, which has caused more than 900,000 deaths and a global economic turmoil. The World Health Organization (WHO) had flagged AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate as the most promising. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 136.97 points or 0.56% at 24,640.28. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.56% to 9,806.64.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares , while the IT sector rose 1.66%, the financial sector was flat and the property sector rose 0.39%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which gained 5.37%, while the biggest loser was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which fell 1.48%.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.57% at 3,278.81 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.51%. ** China stocks finished higher on Monday with Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market leading gains after securities regulator approved the first batch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are expected to draw fresh funds towards the market.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.47%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.65%.

