Left Menu
Development News Edition

No U.S. mini trade deals in pipe after lobster pact - EU's Dombrovskis

The U.S-EU deal covers products including U.S. lobsters and EU glassware and ceramics valued at $200 million of annual trade, a tiny fraction of the 616 billion euros ($730 billion) of transatlantic goods trade in 2019. Dombrovskis, who is set to take charge of trade at the EU executive, said the deal, the first tariff reductions of this type in more than two decades, was small in economic terms, but big politically.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:07 IST
No U.S. mini trade deals in pipe after lobster pact - EU's Dombrovskis

A "mini-deal" struck last month to remove EU tariffs on U.S. lobsters is unlikely to be followed swiftly by similar accords, given transatlantic differences over agriculture, EU Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday. The U.S-EU deal covers products including U.S. lobsters and EU glassware and ceramics valued at $200 million of annual trade, a tiny fraction of the 616 billion euros ($730 billion) of transatlantic goods trade in 2019.

Dombrovskis, who is set to take charge of trade at the EU executive, said the deal, the first tariff reductions of this type in more than two decades, was small in economic terms, but big politically. However, he cautioned against expecting further such small deals, partly because of differences of views about whether to include agriculture as part of trade talks.

"Currently there are no new mini-deals imminent," he told a seminar organised by BusinessEurope. "We had been very clear that our mandate only covers industrial goods, whereas the U.S. wants to include agriculture." Fish products are considered industrial goods.

However, Dombrovskis did say he hoped the deal would serve as a "springboard for greater things". The commissioner said the European Union particularly wanted to resolve a long-running dispute over civil aircraft subsidies.

The United States has already received authorisation from the World Trade Organization to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods over subsidies given to European planemaker Airbus . However, the EU is expected to learn within weeks from the WTO the level of retaliatory tariffs it can impose over subsidies given to Boeing.

"Instead of imposing tariffs, I want to find solutions," Dombrovskis said, adding he had already spoken to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. ($1 = 0.8437 euros)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

RJD questions letters written by Raghuvansh to Nitish, draws NDA s ire

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday cast doubts over letters written by its founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, from his hospital bed, barely a couple of days before breathing his last, drawing angry reactions from the ruling NDA in Bih...

PE-backed GoodRx looks to raise up to $969 million in U.S. IPO

GoodRx Holdings Inc, which counts private equity firm Silver Lake among its biggest backers, said on Monday it would look to raise up to 969 million in its U.S. initial public offering.The online prescription drug platform is looking to sel...

Rugby-Bok blow as Pollard set to miss Rugby Championship

South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard faces several months on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments while playing for French Top14 side Montpellier on Friday. The 2019 World Cup winner was carried off the field on a st...

Transformers and Rectifiers reports Rs 3.6 cr loss for Q1

Transformers and Rectifiers India on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.6 crore for June quarter 2020-21 mainly due to lower revenues. It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 68 lakh in the same quarter of the previous fiscal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020