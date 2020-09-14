EPS achieves 100 sessions of empowering knowledge-series through BusinessBankingDialogue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Electronic Payment and Services (EPS), India's leading indigenous payment processing company, has achieved concluding 100 daily sessions of organizing online expert talk-series on banking development through its homegrown digital platform #BusinessBankingDialogue. This unique campaign is a #BusinessBankingDialogue, towards supporting the banking fraternity.

The centennial session on Sep 14 covers the topical subject: New Umbrella Entity - Duplication or Innovation, where banking stalwarts join the panel discussion, including - G Padmanabhan, A P Hota, Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, Jaspal Bindra, Suresh Sethi and Navin Surya would moderate the session with his acumen skills. The session is open for all and easy to join - cutt.ly/yfYBHZN. "We started with few sessions in late April, which has now reached to 100 sessions. The idea was to create a knowledge-exchange platform for the banking ecosystem to provide fresh thinking in the Covidian era for making a resolve to recover and reimagine business for the world that has changed for ever. Without the support of all 40 plus speakers, this milestone would not have been possible," Mani Mamallan, Founding Chairman and MD of EPS shares on the completion of 100 sessions.

The dialogue series, earlier known as #Covid19SpecialViewpointSeries and started as a part of COVID-19 response initiative in April 2020, has already hosted more than 40 top speakers from the Banking industry who shared their insights, viewpoints, ideas, opinions, and inputs on subjects focused on the implications of the pandemic-induced economic shock on the banking and financial institutes and the way forward to combat the crisis, stage a recovery and chart growth. More than 4000 viewers have attended these sessions and shared 4 plus million impressions on digital channels of EPS. The galaxy of speakers include the Deputy Governors and Executive Directors of RBI; MD & CEOs of major banks, former NPCI leaders, Chairman of IDRBT & IBA, CEOs of payment banks, Investment Bankers, Partners of consulting majors. Speakers include - R Gandhi, Harun R Khan, G Padmanabhan, A P Hota, V G Kannan, Mohan Tanksale, S Ganesh Kumar, Dr Rajendran, Sudhakar Kaza, B Sambamurthy, Suresh Sethi, Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, Udayan Goyal, Vineet Rai, Sushma Kaushik among others. All sessions can be accessed easily - cutt.ly/8yLEqf5.

As one of the fastest growing digital payments player, EPS intends to be an end-to-end Technology and Payments Solutions Provider for banks and continue to accord trust, reliability and relentless service. EPS was founded in 2011 with a view to contribute towards enhancing Financial Inclusion by providing easy, secure and robust retail banking transaction services to banking and financial institutes in the country. EPS has excelled in providing end-to-end ATM management and outsourcing services to major PSU, private and cooperative banks in India.

Having gained significant recognition in ATM services, EPS has been built capability to provide solutions across entire value chain of payment processing. It offers solutions and services in Cognitive Customer Engagement, Payment Card Life Cycle Management, Enterprise Fraud Risk Management, Enterprise Reconciliation and Exception Management, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking and transaction processing for ATM, POS, e-Commerce, UPI, IMPS, AePS, NETC etc.