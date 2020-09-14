PE-backed GoodRx looks to raise up to $969 million in U.S. IPO

PE-backed GoodRx looks to raise up to $969 million in U.S. IPOReuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:38 IST
GoodRx Holdings Inc, which counts private equity firm Silver Lake among its biggest backers, said on Monday it would look to raise up to $969 million in its U.S. initial public offering.
The online prescription drug marketplace is looking to sell 34.6 million shares at between $24 and $28 per share, it said in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3kk7vQ1
GoodRx also said Silver Lake has agreed to buy $100 million worth of the company's stock through a private placement.
