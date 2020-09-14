Left Menu
L&T Construction bags several orders in domestic market

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday its construction arm has got orders across business segments in the domestic market.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:12 IST
The Indian multinational with over $21 billion in annual revenues has operations in 30 countries. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday its construction arm has got orders across business segments in the domestic market. Its buildings and factories business has secured a design-and-build order from a client to construct office space in two locations in Bengaluru with a total built-up area of two million square feet.

As a part of the sustainable and green design initiatives, the project will be a Gold LEED certified building upon completion. Its water and effluent treatment business has received an order from Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board to provide surface-based bulk drinking water supply to Jalandhar town with a population of 13.8 lakh on design, build, operate and transfer basis.

The project is part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the company said in a statement. L&T GeoStructure has been awarded a project in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. The project duration is 36 months.

