Left Menu
Development News Edition

PE-backed GoodRx looks to raise up to $969 million in U.S. IPO

GoodRx Holdings Inc, which counts private equity firm Silver Lake among its biggest backers, said on Monday it would look to raise up to $969 million in its U.S. initial public offering. The online prescription drug platform is looking to sell 34.6 million shares at between $24 and $28 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:19 IST
PE-backed GoodRx looks to raise up to $969 million in U.S. IPO

GoodRx Holdings Inc, which counts private equity firm Silver Lake among its biggest backers, said on Monday it would look to raise up to $969 million in its U.S. initial public offering.

The online prescription drug platform is looking to sell 34.6 million shares at between $24 and $28 per share, it said in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3kk7vQ1) The top end of the price range values GoodRx at $10.75 billion.

GoodRx is the latest company looking to ride on a recovery in investor demand for new stocks, in a year set to be one of the best for companies going public. Reuters reported last month that the company had submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO. (https://reut.rs/3mdCpv0)

The company, founded in 2011 by Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek, gathers information for more than 70,000 U.S. pharmacies to track drug prices and offer discount coupons. It makes money by charging fees to partnering pharmacy benefits managers. GoodRx also said Silver Lake has agreed to buy $100 million worth of the company's stock through a private placement.

Silver Lake owned about a 35.3% stake in GoodRx before the offering, the company said in a filing. Buyout firms Francisco Partners and Spectrum Equity are other investors in the company. GoodRx's competitors include prescription drug savings app SingleCare and online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc's RxSaver.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan and Barclays are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NLAT-2020 by NLSIU Benguluru: Plea in SC challenges Jharkhand HC order

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Jharkhand High Court order which had dismissed a petition seeking quashing of a notice issued by the National Law School of India University NLSIU, Benguluru, regarding holding of s...

People News Roundup: British designer Terence Conran dies at 88; Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.He changed the way we live British designer Terence Conran dies at 88Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged...

Merkel leads EU talks with China looking to ease tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top European Union officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks Monday focused on trade, trying to reinvigorate slow-moving discussions on an investment agreement and building trust to tackle the th...

SMS Hospital in Jaipur to get new multi-purpose facility

A 15-storey in-patient department IPD tower and cardiac care centre will be developed at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur at a cost of approximately Rs 200 crore under the Smart City Project, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020