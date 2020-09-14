Left Menu
HCL Technologies shares jump over 10 pc; Mcap rises by Rs 19,715 cr

Shares of IT services major HCL Technologies zoomed over 10 per cent on Monday after the company said its revenue and operating margin for the September quarter are expected to be "meaningfully better" than the top end of its previous forecast.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:27 IST
Shares of IT services major HCL Technologies zoomed over 10 per cent on Monday after the company said its revenue and operating margin for the September quarter are expected to be "meaningfully better" than the top end of its previous forecast. The stock jumped 10.08 per cent to close at Rs 793.70 on the BSE. During the day, it rose sharply by 12 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 807.80.

On the NSE, it zoomed 10.29 per cent to close at Rs 795.95. The company's market valuation gained Rs 19,715.6 crore to Rs 2,15,383.60 crore on the BSE. In traded volume terms, 9.08 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3 crore units on the NSE during the day. The company expects its revenue growth in constant currency terms to exceed 3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) for the July-September 2020 period, according to a regulatory filing.

Providing a mid-quarter update, HCL Technologies said it expects its revenue and operating margin for the current quarter to be meaningfully better than the top end of its guidance given in July. "We have seen strong execution during the quarter to date, and continue to execute to the plan this month," it said.

HCL Technologies said its sequential revenue growth for the current quarter in constant currency terms is expected to exceed 3.5 per cent, enabled by broad-based momentum across all service lines, verticals and geographies. In July, while reporting its financial performance for the June 2020 quarter, HCL Technologies had said it expects its revenue to increase q-o-q by an average of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent in constant currency for the next three quarters.

Also, it had guided for its operating margin to be between 19.5 per cent and 20.5 per cent for financial year 2021..

