SignalX offers an AI-powered SaaS platform for corporate risk and due diligence for a comprehensive financial, legal, regulatory and reputational risk analysis on any given target company. SignalX has raised the first institutional capital led by 3Lines Venture Capital, the Hyderabad-based startup said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:55 IST
SignalX secures USD 750,000 investment from 3Lines Venture Capital

AI-powered risk Management startup SignalX has raised USD 750,000 (about Rs 5.51 crore) from a US-based early-stage VC firm 3Lines Venture Capital. SignalX offers an AI-powered SaaS platform for corporate risk and due diligence for a comprehensive financial, legal, regulatory and reputational risk analysis on any given target company.

SignalX has raised the first institutional capital led by 3Lines Venture Capital, the Hyderabad-based startup said in a statement. "With this funding, we will be strengthening our core platform and opening up our SaaS application further to enable compliance and risk professionals to leverage AI (Artificial intelligence) in running comprehensive analysis and risk assessments with ease, at high speed and with high quality," said Govind Balachandran, CEO (chief executive officer) and the Founder of SignalX.

Rajiv Roy, Venture Partner at 3Lines, will join the SignalX Board of Directors, the statement added. "Our investment focus on customer-funded growth and AI-powered innovation strongly aligns with the business operations strategy of SignalX," Roy said.

3Lines Venture Capital is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado. Since its inception in 2016, 3Lines has built a portfolio of close to twenty early-stage companies in the US and India..

