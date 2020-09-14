Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI asks banks to use automated IT-based system for asset classification

All borrowal accounts, including temporary overdrafts, irrespective of size, sector or types of limits, should be covered in the automated IT-based system for asset classification, upgradation, and provisioning processes, it said. "Banks' investments shall also be covered under the system," it said, adding that asset classification rules should be configured in the system, in compliance with the regulatory stipulations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:28 IST
RBI asks banks to use automated IT-based system for asset classification

Concerned over manual identification of bad loans by some banks, the RBI on Monday asked lenders to introduce automated IT-based system for asset classification and provisioning. In a circular, the RBI said in August 2011 banks were advised to put in place appropriate IT systems for identification of non-performing assets (NPAs) and generation of related data and returns, both for regulatory reporting and bank's own management information system (MIS) requirements.

It is, however, observed that the processes for NPA identification, income recognition, provisioning and generation of related returns in many banks are not yet fully automated, the RBI said. "Banks are still found to be resorting to manual identification of NPA and also over-riding the system generated asset classification by manual intervention in a routine manner," it added.

The RBI asked banks to put in place or upgrade their IT systems in order to ensure the completeness and integrity of the automated asset classification, provisioning calculation and income recognition processes latest by June 30, 2021. All borrowal accounts, including temporary overdrafts, irrespective of size, sector or types of limits, should be covered in the automated IT-based system for asset classification, upgradation, and provisioning processes, it said.

"Banks' investments shall also be covered under the system," it said, adding that asset classification rules should be configured in the system, in compliance with the regulatory stipulations. Further, calculation of provisioning requirement should also be system based as per pre-set rules for various categories of assets, value of security as captured in the system and any other regulatory stipulations issued from time to time on provisioning requirements.

"The System shall handle both down-grade and upgrade of accounts through Straight Through Process (STP) without manual intervention," RBI said. Exceptions may be granted from system driven classification in certain circumstances, which are expected to be minimum and temporary, subject to certain conditions.

The RBI further said the adherence to the instructions will be examined as part of supervisory assessment of the banks. In case of non-compliance, suitable supervisory or enforcement action would be initiated against the concerned bank, it added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delivery of nearly 5,000 housing units offered since lockdown in Noida, Gr Noida: NAREDCO-UP

The Uttar Pradesh chapter of realtors body NAREDCO on Monday said its member developers have offered delivery of nearly 5,000 housing units in Noida and Greater Noida since the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown. These units are from five majo...

DMK, Cong have no moral right to talk about NEET: TN Health Minister

Chennai Sep 14 PTI Tamil Nadu health minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar on Monday slammed opposition DMK and Congress over their criticism of the state government on the NEET issue, saying the seeds for the qualifying test were sowed when the Unit...

3 coronavirus deaths in UP's Muzaffarnagar, toll up to 43

Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 43 in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar while 138 fresh cases were detected in the district on Monday, officials said. Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra told PTI that the three deaths comp...

Overall situation at friction points in eastern Ladakh unchanged, continues to be tense: Sources

The overall situation at friction points in eastern Ladakh remains unchanged and continues to be tense, four days after foreign ministers of India and China agreed on a five-point plan to resolve the prolonged border standoff, government so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020