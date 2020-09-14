Left Menu
Tata Steel announces Rs 235-cr bonus payout to employees for 2019-20

Tata Steel on Monday said it will pay Rs 235.54 crore in bonus to its employees for FY 2019-20. Despite a difficult year due to COVID-19, Tata Steel honoured its 3-year commitment to ensure complete bonus payment to employees," the company said. Tata Steel has reported losses in the past two quarters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:54 IST
Tata Steel on Monday said it will pay Rs 235.54 crore in bonus to its employees for FY 2019-20.

Tata Steel on Monday said it will pay Rs 235.54 crore in bonus to its employees for FY 2019-20. A Memorandum of Settlement was signed on Monday between the management of Tata Steel and Tata Workers' Union (TWU) for the payment of the annual bonus, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The memorandum was signed by Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran and TWU President R Ravi Prasad, it said. "Rs 235.54 crore bonus declared for accounting year 2019-20. Despite a difficult year due to COVID-19, Tata Steel honoured its 3-year commitment to ensure complete bonus payment to employees," the company said.

Tata Steel has reported losses in the past two quarters.            During April-June 2020-21, the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore. During the fourth quarter of 2019-20, the company had posted a loss of Rs 1,615.35 crore..

