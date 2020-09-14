Digital payments landscape very vast, NEU needed to aid NPCI's work: Hota

The New Umbrella Entity (NEU) for operating payments systems will complement and supplement NPCI's work, and is needed because some areas of the vast landscape were not receiving sufficient attention from the 10-year-old body, its founding head A P Hota said on Monday. He also advocated doing away with the merchant discount rate (MDR) at the earliest as otherwise banks will not have any incentive to invest in the payments infrastructure.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last month finalised guidelines for NEU to reduce the concentration risk from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and to prod innovation in the sector. Hota, who was the founder chief executive of NPCI and held the post for over eight years, said the NEU will not duplicate the work of NPCI, but will play a complementary and supplementary role to unleash innovation at a faster pace which will help get more people into the digital payments.

"The concentration risk appears not because one single entity is likely to fail, but because there is a concentration (of work). 12 out of 14 payment systems are managed by NPCI, possibly certain areas have not got focus as it should have," Hota said while speaking at a webinar hosted by EPS. He said the capacity of the organization and its top leadership is limited despite the commitment and willingness to work, adding that this does not mean NPCI has failed at the task.

The enormity of the task is so huge that more help may be needed, he said, pointing out that only 150 million of the over 700 million bank account holders in India initiate digital transactions and the goal is to take it to 300 million soon. Hota said there is a possibility of two sets of entities coming together to form the NEU. Banks can tie-up for applying or a group of fintechs may join hands.

He said the NEU can either be for profit or not-for-profit, but seemed to suggest that NPCI benefitted because of adopting the latter model where shareholders were not pressing for dividends..