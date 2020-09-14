Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hit by COVID and climate change, island states battle debt crisis

As the coronavirus pandemic compounds worsening economic pressures from climate change impacts, small island developing nations on Monday appealed for international financial support to help them avert a looming debt crisis. Ahead of this month's U.N. General Assembly, the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) has stepped up diplomatic pressure, calling on donor governments and development banks to provide debt relief, aid and climate finance for its members, which include 44 small island and low-lying coastal developing states.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:58 IST
Hit by COVID and climate change, island states battle debt crisis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the coronavirus pandemic compounds worsening economic pressures from climate change impacts, small island developing nations on Monday appealed for international financial support to help them avert a looming debt crisis.

Ahead of this month's U.N. General Assembly, the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) has stepped up diplomatic pressure, calling on donor governments and development banks to provide debt relief, aid and climate finance for its members, which include 44 small island and low-lying coastal developing states. Lois Young, Belize's permanent representative to the United Nations and chairwoman of AOSIS, told journalists island nations were already weighed down by unsustainably high debt levels before the COVID-19 crisis, and now the situation was worse.

"SIDS (small island developing states) are sinking, and it's not due to just the sea level rise and climate change. We are actually sinking in debt," she said. "COVID and the collapse of the tourism sector - basically, they just pushed us over the edge."

In a statement on debt, released in late June, AOSIS members said their economies - many of them reliant on tourism for up to 40% of GDP - were "in freefall". Some would see their gross domestic product contract by 8-15% or more in the second half of 2020, it predicted.

The crunch would reverse development "by decades", and without action to relieve the financial pressure, SIDS risked "a protracted debt crisis", it warned. The document, which is the basis for ongoing diplomatic negotiations, noted that SIDS' external debt reached $50.4 trillion in 2019, up from $29.3 trillion in 2009.

The island states' external debt rose from 51% of their combined GDP in 2009 to 61% a decade later, before the pandemic hit. Marla Dukharan, a Caribbean economist who advises governments and central banks across the region, said the reasons for the debt varied but included costly natural disasters increasingly hitting island states.

Other drivers were the inefficiency of providing public services to small populations in remote archipelagos, having to import many of the goods consumed on the islands, and needing to earn foreign currency to pay for imported goods. "Because of all these factors, we are struggling," she said.

The storm-hit Bahamas was at significant risk of defaulting on its debt by next year, she added. TOO RICH FOR HELP?

AOSIS is calling for an international agreement that would provide debt relief and increase financing to build members' resilience to climate change and other shocks and stresses. One major barrier, however, is that many island states in the Caribbean, the Pacific and beyond do not qualify for debt suspension programmes announced for poor nations during the COVID-19 pandemic because they are middle-income countries.

Young and others argued islands should get similar help as they face growing threats from hurricanes and other extreme weather, to which they urgently need to adapt. Tina Eonemto Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, said global warming was already causing "loss and damage" in her Pacific island nation.

Schools and hospitals are having to close due to wild weather and rising seas, and salt water bubbles up in her brother's front yard during large "king" tides, killing plants and threatening his home, she said. "We refuse to be swept away by the tide," she said. "We know what we all need to do to prevent this crisis."

She and Young called on all governments - especially major carbon-emitting nations - to stick to their promises under the 2015 Paris Agreement to deliver more ambitious national climate action plans by the end of this year. There is widespread concern that deadline will slip, due to the postponement of this year's U.N. climate summit for a year because of the global pandemic.

Stege also said a pledge by rich nations to raise $100 billion a year from 2020 to help vulnerable states develop cleanly and adapt to climate impacts was a "minimum", but even it had yet to be delivered. She called for support for "creative measures" for SIDS, including debt relief and other forms of concessional financing, to address the wider problems revealed by the COVID-19 crisis.

"We really need a comprehensive plan and a very deep look at the vulnerabilities that SIDS have," she added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rijiju explains several measures taken to ensure 'smooth training' for Olympics

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday explained several measures that have been taken to ensure smooth training for preparations for the next years Tokyo Olympics. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said ...

Noted author Nadiya Bihari Mohanty dies

Noted childrens author Nadiya Bihari Mohanty died at a private hospital here on Monday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 90. He is survived by wife Arati.Mohanty had joined as a programmer at All India Radio, AIR Cutt...

Internal dispute within Congress behind collapse of Madhya Pradesh govt, not BJP: Uma Bharti

Bhartiya Janata Party was not involved in the collapse of the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government, but it was an internal dispute within the party behind its fate, said BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday. BJP workers do not feel differently...

Indian warship undertakes refuelling with US Navy tanker in Arabian Sea

An Indian warship on Monday undertook refuelling with US Navy tanker USNS Yukon in northern Arabian Sea using provisions of a defence agreement that allows the militaries of the two countries to work closely and use each others bases. INS T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020