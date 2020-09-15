Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York MetsReuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 03:48 IST
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has reached an agreement to buy the New York Mets baseball team from its owners, Sterling Partners said in a statement on Monday. "I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets," Cohen said.
A spokesman for Cohen declined to comment beyond the statement.
