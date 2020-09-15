Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big Billion Days to create 70,000 seasonal jobs this festive season: Flipkart

"In a first of many initiatives towards enabling online commerce for businesses and enterprises, the capability to allow GSTIN on their invoices will help millions of business entities - to claim input tax credit on their business related purchases, saving up to 28 per cent on their purchases," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:27 IST
Big Billion Days to create 70,000 seasonal jobs this festive season: Flipkart
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it will help generate over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs in the country ahead of the festive season and its Big Billion Days (BBD) sale. The Bengaluru-based company said while direct job opportunities will be created across Flipkart's supply chain, including roles like delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart's seller partner locations and kiranas. This will be further supplemented by job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the festive season, a statement said. "The expansion and strengthening of the supply chain will help create a robust system enabling millions of new e-commerce users to shop online seamlessly as lakhs of ecosystem players gear up for the festive season," it added. E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity to be able to handle the spike in orders.

Last year, Flipkart and its rival Amazon had announced creation of over 1.4 lakh temporary jobs across supply chain, last-mile connectivity and customer support in preparation for their festive sales. Flipkart said the "complexity and scale" of its BBD sale requires investments for capacity, storage, sorting, packaging, human resources, training and delivery that helps generate additional employment during the festive season. "This year, Flipkart is employing nearly 70,000 people in its supply chain, along with generating lakhs indirect jobs at its seller and other ecosystem partners' locations," it added. The onboarding of more than 50,000 kiranas by Flipkart for last-mile delivery, which was announced last week, will also create thousands of seasonal jobs to deliver millions of packages this festive season, it said.

"We are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem as it scales for the BBD," Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said. As a front runner in e-commerce, Flipkart's training and investment in the workforce is widely recognised, and contributes to skill development and enhances employability, he added. Flipkart is undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management. These include customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitisation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices. The training during this period will help impart future-ready skills for the participating workforce, enabling career progression in the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India, Flipkart said. For seller partners, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and artisans - who also start preparing for the festive season months in advance - Flipkart provides separate training in the area of warehouse management, packaging and more. The entire process of hiring and upskilling is being done following the government's National Skill Development Mission.

In a separate statement, Flipkart said it will now enable customers to get their goods and service tax identification number (GSTIN) on their invoices, thereby allowing them to claim input tax credit on their purchases. "In a first of many initiatives towards enabling online commerce for businesses and enterprises, the capability to allow GSTIN on their invoices will help millions of business entities - to claim input tax credit on their business related purchases, saving up to 28 per cent on their purchases," the statement said. The platform will service different types and sizes of organisations across corporates, offices attached to facilities like manufacturing and warehousing, clinics, law firms, consultancies and institutes including service organisations like schools, colleges, hospitals, banks, salons amongst others.

Capabilities such as GST invoicing for office-related purchases can further help these organisations save money and re-allot resources appropriately. Flipkart said it has seen an average query of about 4,000 per month seeking such capabilities to support their businesses. To avail GST input tax credit, businesses need to choose a product which has GST-enabled sellers, add their GSTIN details during checkout and claim the GST invoice to claim the benefit.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Rhea may alert others, destroy evidence if released on bail: Special NDPS court while disposing of her bail plea

Refusing to grant bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court in Mumbai has held that if she is released on bail...

Development of more than 180 ghats going on under Namami Gange mission: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that under the Namami Gange mission development work on more than 180 ghats is going on in the country. The governments aim is that drain water does not go into the Ganga. The villages near Ganga...

Hasidic Jewish pilgrims block Ukraine border when barred entry

Hundreds of Hasidic Jews who set off on a pilgrimage to Ukraine despite coronavirus restrictions blocked the frontier on Tuesday after border guards would not let them in. A video posted by Ukrainian border guards showed dozens of Jews, inc...

Democracy being killed, mocked at in Parliament: Derek O'Brien

On the International Day of Democracy, it is being killed and mocked in Parliaments monsoon session, said Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after attending the second day of the Rajya Sabha session, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020