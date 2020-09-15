Pure EV to enter international mkt with EPluto7G launch in Nepal

Left Menu
IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup, Pure EV on Tuesday said it plans to foray into the international market with the launch of its premium model 'EPluto7G' in Nepal by October.

IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup, Pure EV on Tuesday said it plans to foray into the international market with the launch of its premium model 'EPluto7G' in Nepal by October. Pure EV's expansion into Nepal is part of a larger strategy to export to international markets having predominantly two-wheeler mode of transportation for personal mobility, the company said in a statement.

"A unique point of this vehicle (EPluto7G) is that the battery and the vehicle have been designed and developed factoring in the gradient requirements of Nepal. PURE EV has developed state-of-the-art power train capabilities and efficiency in its vehicles to enhance the user experience in rough terrains," it added. Commenting on the company's global expansion plans, Pure EV CEO Rohit Vadera said, "We will be expanding to other international markets as well over the course of next year with particular focus on south Asia, south-east Asia and east African countries." He said the company's foray into Nepal is one of the most significant milestones in the journey of Pure EV. All the new range of products launched in the future will also be made available in the Nepal market in the due course of time. "We intend to start off with an annual sales of 1,000 scooters and have wider coverage in the top five cities of the country within a year," Vadera.

The company will be selling its electric vehicles in Nepal through its partnership with White Lotus Motors. "We see value creation for Nepalese consumers with Pure EV products due to better product quality, high-class research and development capability and suitability for Nepalese road conditions. We see a bright future for Pure EV products in Nepal," White Lotus Motors Managing Director Ashok Khadgi said.

The startup further said it is also looking for distribution partners for other markets who can create an efficient channel network for vehicle sales and service in the target markets. The 'EPluto7G' is a high-speed premium model of Pure EV. It has a top speed of 60 kmph and battery warranty for 40,000 kilometres. The model comes with a 2.5 kWh portable battery that can travel 100 kilometres on a single charge, the company said.

