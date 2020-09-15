Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's rank slips to 54th in terms of rise in housing prices: Report

India's rank slipped 11 places to 54th in terms of appreciation in residential prices, as housing rates declined nearly 2 per cent during June quarter compared with the year-ago period, according to property consultant Knight Frank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:13 IST
India's rank slips to 54th in terms of rise in housing prices: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's rank slipped 11 places to 54th in terms of appreciation in residential prices, as housing rates declined nearly 2 per cent during June quarter compared with the year-ago period, according to property consultant Knight Frank. India is at 54th spot amongst the 56 countries and territories tracked in terms of appreciation in residential real estate prices, the consultant said. As per the 'Global House Price Index Q2 2020', housing prices in India declined 1.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY). "As compared to Q1 2020, India moves down 11 spots in the global index, from 43rd rank to 54th rank in Q2 2020," Knight Frank said.

The Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. In the 12-month percentage change for the period Q2 of 2019 to Q2 of 2020, Turkey led the annual rankings with prices up 25.7 per cent YoY, followed by Luxembourg at 13.9 per cent and Lithuania with 12.4 per cent. Hong Kong was the weakest-performing territory in Q2 2020, with home prices falling to 2.8 per cent. "Mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide rose at an annual rate change of 4.7 per cent on average, compared to Q1 2020 at 4.4 per cent," the consultant said.

According to the report, 9 per cent of the surveyed global countries and territories registered a decline in a yearly price growth. European countries occupy eight of the top 10 rankings in Q2 2020, which provides representations from the Baltic and Central and Eastern European nations as well.

From the Asia Pacific region perspective, New Zealand and South Korea, which were initially seen to have effectively handled the pandemic, have registered mixed results. New Zealand slumped from second to 11th place in the rankings between March and June. However, the country recorded an annual price growth of 9 per cent, making it the top-performing market of the Asia Pacific region. South Korea has seen an annual price growth pick up to 1.3 per cent in Q2 2020. Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said: "The residential sector has been impacted by low demand across most markets in India. Further, the slowdown due to the pandemic in the global economy has adversely affected the real estate sector and the purchasing power of homebuyers." The current softening of prices can be beneficial for the end users to make their purchase decisions, he said, adding that lower home loan interest rate could provide the right motivation for house purchase.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

RR coach McDonald says 'not sure' about Stokes' availability

Rajasthan Royals head coach Andew McDonald says the franchise is not sure about the availability of star all-rounder Ben Stokes in the upcoming IPL as he is tending to his ailing father in New Zealand. Stokes, hero of Englands World Cup tri...

Priyanka slams UP govt over reports on proposed 5-year contract for state employees

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that it is mulling a five-year contractual service for state employees of group B and C, alleging that it is increasing the pain of the yo...

There are 18 states/UTs where total number of active cases are between 5,000 and 50,000: Health Ministry.

There are 18 statesUTs where total number of active cases are between 5,000 and 50,000 Health Ministry....

Ordered inquiry in Army veteran Sonu Mahajan's assault: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that he had ordered an inquiry upon the assault of the Army Veteran Sonu Mahajan in 2016. In 2016, BJP MLA and incumbent MP Unmesh Patil attacked Army veteran Sonu Mahajan. The then BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020