Left Menu
Development News Edition

Square Yards ties up with over 25 builders for property management, rental services

Now, the company has launched a mobile App 'Azuro' for rental and property management. "Currently present in five major metro cities in India, it is already managing over 1,500 properties with an annual rent of USD 6.5 million and this figure is growing at an accelerated rate," Square Yards said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:30 IST
Square Yards ties up with over 25 builders for property management, rental services

Housing brokerage firm Square Yards, which recently acquired Mumbai-based Azuro to enter rental business, on Tuesday said it is managing more than 1,500 properties with an annual rent of around Rs 50 crore and has tied up with over 25 builders for property management and rent services. In February, Square Yards, which is backed by Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group and Times group, acquired rental platform Azuro as part of its expansion plan. Now, the company has launched a mobile App 'Azuro' for rental and property management.

"Currently present in five major metro cities in India, it is already managing over 1,500 properties with an annual rent of USD 6.5 million and this figure is growing at an accelerated rate," Square Yards said in a statement. In the past three months, Square Yards said, it has signed exclusive mandates with more than 25 developers like DLF, Godrej, M3M, Emaar, L&T Realty and Mahindra Lifespaces to execute and manage close to over 5,000 apartments for rentals and property management services.

Azuro helps in finding a tenant, background checks, automated rent collection, property maintenance and tenant exits. For the tenants, it enables swift rental payments including payment through credit cards, download rent receipts and enjoy hassle-free rental stay with all maintenance issues taken care by Azuro's property management teams. Tanuj Shori, founder and CEO of Square Yards, said, "Rentals and property management are multi-billion opportunities that are currently under-served in India." He added that most of the landlords find it cumbersome to attract quality tenants, follow up for rent payments and most important to serve frequent demand of tenants for maintenance of the property.

Square Yards' total revenue grew to Rs 298 crore in 2019-20, from Rs 220 crore in the preceding fiscal. The company's revenue grew 13 per cent to Rs 67.1 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21, against Rs 59.5 crore a year ago.

So far, Square Yards has raised USD 50 million in equity and over USD 25 million in debt financing since its inception in 2014..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines - minister

Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday. Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we wont take risky short-cuts here, Karliczek told a news con...

ANALYSIS-As Arab Gulf starts opening to Israel, Palestinians face a reckoning

Israels rapprochement with Gulf Arab states has left the Palestinians feeling abandoned by traditional allies and clutching an old playbook in a rapidly changing Middle East, analysts and critics say.As the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain ...

RR coach McDonald says 'not sure' about Stokes' availability

Rajasthan Royals head coach Andew McDonald says the franchise is not sure about the availability of star all-rounder Ben Stokes in the upcoming IPL as he is tending to his ailing father in New Zealand. Stokes, hero of Englands World Cup tri...

Priyanka slams UP govt over reports on proposed 5-year contract for state employees

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that it is mulling a five-year contractual service for state employees of group B and C, alleging that it is increasing the pain of the yo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020