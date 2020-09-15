Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver prices rose Rs 392 to Rs 69,357 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 392, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 69,357 per kg in 17,224 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend. Globally, silver was trading 0.60 per cent higher at USD 27.52 per ounce in New York.