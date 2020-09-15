Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bonds edge up, react little to ZEW positive surprise

In the primary market, Germany sold 3.28 billion euros in a top-up of a seven-year bond via auction. Focus also remains on dovish comments from ECB officials after the bank delivered a more hawkish than expected message after its policy meeting last week.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:54 IST
Euro zone bonds edge up, react little to ZEW positive surprise

Euro zone bond yields ticked up on Tuesday but showed a subdued reaction as economic sentiment data from Germany delivered a positive surprise. Investor sentiment in Germany rose unexpectedly in September, the closely watched ZEW economic research institute survey said on Tuesday, signalling confidence in a recovery from the coronavirus crisis despite headwinds from stalled Brexit talks and rising virus cases.

But German and Italian bond yields were little changed after the reading, both up around 1 basis point to -0.47% and 1.04% respectively. "It's hard to see how this is really a game changer in terms of the outlook for the economy," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

It remains to be seen whether this translates into higher "PMIs or ifo (surveys) and even then, it remains to be seen whether higher PMIs and ifos are sufficient to close the output gap compared to late last year," he added, referring to business activity and business sentiment surveys due later in September. Focus was also on Monday's European Central Bank bond purchase data. It raised its overall bond purchases last week, but purchases under its pandemic emergency programme did not increase following a summer lull, as some market participants had expected, holding at the average level in August.

"The data underscore that the ECB has now probably moved to a steady purchase pace of just above 100 billion euros per month," Commerzbank head of rates and credit research Christoph Rieger said, adding this was just below the average volume the bank would need to buy to use all its remaining purchase envelopes until next June. In the primary market, Germany sold 3.28 billion euros in a top-up of a seven-year bond via auction.

Focus also remains on dovish comments from ECB officials after the bank delivered a more hawkish than expected message after its policy meeting last week. The ECB must remain on alert about the state of the euro zone economy and the euro's exchange rate, as the results of its stimulus measures are "not fully satisfactory yet", board member Fabio Penetta said on Tuesday.

Dutchman Frank Elderson appears to be the front runner for a seat on the European Central Bank's executive board as central and eastern European countries, who also want the job, have so far not agreed on a single candidate, euro zone officials said.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

SC restrains Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ programme

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of Bindas Bol program, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prima facie appears tovilify the Muslim community. At this stage, prima facie it do...

South Dakota's top attorney says found body day after crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement late Monday that he realised he had struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway only after returning to the scene the next day and discovering the body. ...

Former UK Conservative lawmaker jailed for sex crimes

A former lawmaker from Britains governing Conservative Party was sentenced to two years in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two women. Charlie Elphicke, 49, whose wife Natalie succeeded him last year as the Member of Par...

SC stays telecast of remaining 'UPSC Jihad' episodes on Sudarshan TV

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme Bindas Bol, which claimed to expose the Jihad in Union Public Service Commission UPSC, on Sudarshan TV till further orders. A two-judge bench of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020